* Below-normal temperatures on tap for most of nation
* Prices hover near key technical levels
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data later Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. natural gas futures edged
lower early on Thursday, pressured ahead of government storage
data expected to show another healthy build to already ample
winter inventories.
In addition, traders said a quiet tropical front and near
record-high production should weigh on prices despite cooler
weather expected for the coming weeks and autumn nuclear power
plant outages that remained in full swing, boosting demand for
gas-fired replacement generation.
Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect data to show
an increase of about 79 billion cubic feet when the U.S. Energy
Information Administration releases weekly inventory data at
10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), above the 64 bcf build in the same
week last year and the five-year average increase for the week
of 67 bcf.
It will be the second set of inventory data released this
week, with a delayed report released Tuesday due to the
government shutdown last week. Tuesday's data showed stocks rose
77 bcf in the week that ended Oct. 11, below Reuters poll
estimates for an 80 bcf gain, but above the year-ago build of 54
bcf and the five-year average gain of 75 bcf for that week.
At 9:16 a.m. EDT (1316 GMT), front-month November natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.578 per million British thermal units, down 4.1 cents, or
just over 1 percent.
The contract traded as high as $3.869 last week, the highest
price for a front-month contract since late June, according to
Reuters data.
Prices were hovering near the 100-day moving average of
$3.62, but settled below the 200-day moving average near $3.70
three times this week, a possible bearish sign for technical
traders.
The nearby contract hit a five-week low of $3.402 in late
September.
The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook
issued on Wednesday called for a large swath of below-normal
temperatures in the mid-Continent, with mostly normal readings
in the West and some above-normal readings in the Southeast.
Total domestic inventories stand at 3.654 trillion cubic
feet, about 3 percent below last year's level and nearly 2
percent above the five-year average.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center was monitoring Tropical
Depression Lorenzo in the central Atlantic, well east of
Bermuda, with no other tropical cyclone formation expected for
the next five days.
Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed
about 17,200 megawatts, or 18 percent of U.S. capacity, was
offline on Thursday, even with Wednesday's outages, but down
from 26,500 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage
rate of 20,600 MW.
(Editing by Maureen Bavdek)