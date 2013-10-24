* Prices initially sell off after bearish EIA stock build

* Technical buying at support props up prices

* Chilly temperatures hit key consuming regions, stir demand

* Milder extended weather outlook keeps buyers cautious

* Comfortable inventories, record production also weigh

* Coming Up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday (Adds trader quote, performance data, updates futures and cash prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. natural gas futures, shrugging off bearish weekly inventory data and milder weather forecasts, ended slightly higher on Thursday, underpinned by some technical buying and expectations for a more supportive storage report next week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that total gas inventories rose last week by 87 billion cubic feet to 3.741 trillion cubic feet.

Many traders viewed the build as bearish for prices, noting it came in above the Reuters poll estimate of 79 bcf and well above last year's increase of 64 bcf and the five-year average gain for that week of 67 bcf.

Prices initially sold off on the report, with the front contract posting a new two-week low, then quickly rebounded.

"It looks like there's good technical support in the $3.50s (per mmBtu), and people may be looking ahead to next week's storage report which should be more supportive, but I think we're going to see a little weakness when temperatures moderate," a West Coast-based trader said.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 1 cent at $3.629 per million British thermal units, after dropping to $3.545 right after the EIA report, then bouncing back to an intraday high of $3.644 by early afternoon.

Since slipping fractionally last week, gas prices have struggled and are still down 3.6 percent so far this week despite colder weather that has boosted heating demand.

After a few more days of below-normal temperatures in the Midwest and East, readings are expected to trend milder and stay that way into early November. Few traders expect much upside until more winter-like weather returns, with inventories comfortable and production flowing at a record-high pace.

MDA Weather Services expects chilly temperatures to dominate the eastern half of the nation for the next five days, with some much-below-normal readings forecast for the Midwest and parts of the South. But in its six-to-10-day outlook, the private forecaster did note warmer changes for the East and South.

The weekly gas storage build trimmed the deficit relative to last year by 23 bcf to 92 bcf, or 2.4 percent below last year's record highs at that time. It added 20 bcf to the surplus versus the five-year average, leaving stocks 77 bcf, or 2.1 percent, above that benchmark.

Early injection estimates for next week's storage report range from 20 bcf to 43 bcf. That would be well below the 66 bcf build seen during the same year-ago week and the five-year average increase of 57 bcf for that week.

Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday. The gas rig count has increased in 10 of the last 17 weeks, stirring talk that new pipelines and processing plants may be encouraging producers to pump more gas into an already well-supplied market.

In the ICE cash market, gas for Friday delivery at Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, eased a penny to $3.65, with late Hub differentials weakening to 2 cents under NYMEX from a 4-cent premium on Wednesday.

Gas on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate E-TSCO6NY-IDX slid 11 cents to $3.83 despite a chilly Friday outlook, while Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX was 5 cents lower at $3.88.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed about 17,200 megawatts, or 18 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline on Thursday, down from 26,500 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 20,600 MW. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Lisa Von Ahn and James Dalgleish)