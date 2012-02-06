* Colder late-week outlook may limit losses
* Record high production, storage weigh on prices
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures lost
ground early Monday, their fifth drop in six sessions, as record high supplies
and mild early-week weather weighed on prices despite colder Northeast and
Midwest forecasts for later this week.
Recent declines in the gas drilling rig count and planned production cuts by
several key producers like Chesapeake have lent some support to gas
prices. But with production still running at an all-time high and inventories
likely to end winter at a record high, most traders remained skeptical of any
upside without much colder weather to kick up heating demand.
At 8:50 a.m. EST, the front-month gas futures contract on the New
York Mercantile Exchange was down 3.9 cents, or 1.6 percent, at $2.46 per
million British thermal units after trading between $2.447 and $2.556.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key
gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next five days,
then cool to below normal later this week and early next week before warming
again.
Winter so far in the United States has been the second mildest since 1950.
It is running about 13 percent warmer than the 30-year normal, according to
private forecaster MDA EarthSat.
Gas prices lost nearly 7 percent last week following a 14 percent gain the
week before on the production cut announcements.
But traders said planned shut ins so far were not sufficient to tighten a
market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or more than 4 percent.
The wild swings in gas prices over the last two months helped drive implied
volatility to 64 percent last week, its highest in more than two years.
Open interest has gained steadily during that time, hitting record high
levels mostly as prices headed lower, a sign that new shorts were driving the
market, not longs bailing out of unprofitable positions.
INVENTORY GLUT PERSISTS
High gas production, primarily from shale, has been pressuring gas prices
for the last couple of years, but with storage still at record highs for this
time of year, focus has shifted to the huge inventory surplus building, which
could turn out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed
domestic gas inventories fell by a larger-than-expected 132 bcf to 2.966
trillion cubic feet.
But the weekly storage draw sharply widened the surplus relative to last
year by 55 bcf to 586 bcf, or nearly 25 percent. It also added 54 bcf to the
excess to the five-year average, raising that total to 601 bcf, or 25 percent.
With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold on the horizon,
traders said the slowdown in winter demand was stirring concerns that the huge
inventory glut could keep prices under pressure all year.
Inventory withdrawals this winter are running nearly 400 bcf below average,
or about 30 percent.
Traders said the recent pick up in storage draws, above what would be
expected based on weather alone, was likely due to pressure on storage owners to
move gas out of inventory before the end of the heating season.
Early withdrawal estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 78 bcf to
110 bcf, well below last year's drop of 206 bcf and the five-year average
decline for this week of 191 bcf, meaning the surpluses will grow sharply again.
Without better late-winter demand, storage owners may have to dump gas
before March 31 to meet minimum seasonal turnover requirements. That could drive
prices back below the recent 10-year low of $2.231 hit two weeks ago.
Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at about 2.1 tcf, 35
percent above average and near the all-time high for end-season storage of 2.148
tcf set nearly 30 years ago.
The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer
stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing
more supply into a glutted market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4
tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October
match last year's 2.2 tcf.
WHEN WILL THE MARKET BALANCE?
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week
by 32 to 745, a 26-month low. It was the fourth straight weekly decline and
reinforced expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow
dry gas operations.
The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen sharply over
the last two years to just 47 percent of the total due to much higher prices for
oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago,
according to Baker Hughes.
While the count is well below the 800 level some say is needed to slow
record output, analysts said the decline has yet to be reflected in pipeline
flows, noting the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces
plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
Traders were waiting for EIA's Short-term Energy Outlook due out later
Monday to assess the agency's latest estimates for supply and demand.
More fuel switching by utilities and industry to gas from costlier fuels
such as oil and coal could add as much as 1.5 bcf per day, or 2.2 percent, to
total gas demand in 2012.
Tighter environmental rules on emissions should also favor gas, a less
polluting fossil fuel, by forcing some power generators to shut less efficient
coal units.
Analysts agree it will be difficult to balance the gas market without
serious production cuts.
Prices as of 8:51 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu:
LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
NGc1 2.460 -0.039 -1.6% 2.447 2.556 19,663 249,784
NGc2 2.649 -0.028 -1.1% 2.6350 2.739 6,097 89,977
CLc1 96.98 -0.86 -0.9% 96.58 97.75 42,359 331,240
CLc2 97.40 -0.83 -0.8% 97.02 98.15 11,531 86,850
TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol
NGc1 2.460 2.750 3.270 2.910 2.290 39.09 60.32
CLc1 96.98 99.79 95.15 102.09 96.48 42.99 27.42
(Reporting By Joe Silha)