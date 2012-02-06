(Rewrites lead, adds quote, updates with closing prices)

* Colder outlook lends support after early selling

* Record high production, surplus limit price gains

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Monday after a seesaw session, with cooler forecasts for the Northeast and Midwest backing gains, while ongoing concerns about record high supplies limited the price increases.

Recent declines in the gas drilling rig count and planned production cuts by several key producers such as Chesapeake have lent some support to gas prices.

But with production still running at an all-time high and inventories likely to end winter at record highs, most traders remained skeptical of any upside without colder weather to kick up heating demand.

"Weather looks potentially a bit chillier for the central part of the country on the extended view. There is no conviction in either direction here as futures spin around the $2.50 axis," Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders said in a report.

Saunders also noted the outlook for the next weekly storage report was bearish relative to the huge draw last year.

The front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange finished up 5.1 cents, or 2 percent, at $2.55 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.447 and $2.556.

The March-April spread, which usually trades with March at a premium to April, flipped into a rare carry this winter and now stands at nearly 19 cents, as mild weather slowed storage draws and stirred fears that a huge inventory glut could drive prices below the 10-year low of $2.231 hit just two weeks ago.

Wild swings in gas prices over the last two months helped drive implied volatility to 64 percent last week, its highest in more than 2-1/2 years.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next few days, then cool to below normal later this week and early next week.

Winter so far in the United States has been the second mildest since 1950. It is running about 13 percent warmer than the 30-year normal, according to recent data from private forecaster MDA EarthSat.

Despite recent production cut announcements, traders said planned shut ins so far were not sufficient to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 billion cubic feet per day, or more than 4 percent.

INVENTORY GLUT PERSISTS

High gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured gas prices for the last couple of years, but with storage still at record highs for this time of year the focus has shifted to the huge inventory surplus building, which could turn out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012.

Inventory withdrawals this winter are running nearly 400 bcf below average, or about 30 percent.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed total gas inventories of 2.966 trillion cubic feet now stand at about 25 percent above the same year ago week and above the five-year average.

With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold on the horizon, traders said storage draws should fall well short of last year and the average for the next two weeks.

Early withdrawal estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 78 bcf to 110 bcf versus last year's drop of 206 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 191 bcf, meaning the both surpluses will grow sharply again.

Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.

WHEN WILL THE MARKET BALANCE?

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 32 to 745, a 26-month low. It was the fourth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.

The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen from 80 percent to just 47 percent over the last two years due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids, according to Baker Hughes.

While the count is well below the 800 level, which some say is needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Traders were waiting for EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook due out on Tuesday to assess the agency's latest estimates for gas supply and demand.

While tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and industry, analysts say it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts. (Reporting By Joe Silha)