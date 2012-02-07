(Rewrites lead, adds quote, background, updates prices, byline)
* Record high production, inventories pressure prices
* Colder Northeast, Midwest outlook limits downside
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. natural gas futures
lost ground by midday on Tuesday, after early buying, on growing
concerns about record high supplies, which offset support from
forecasts for cooler weather in the Northeast and Midwest later
this week and early next week.
"There has been some bargain buying and there is a little
(cold) weather coming, but it's February. Storage is still going
to be problematic," a New England-based trader said.
Most traders remain skeptical of any upside with production
still running at an all-time high and inventories likely to end
winter at record highs.
At 1:20 p.m. EST, the front-month gas futures contract
on the New York Mercantile Exchange was down 7.9 cents,
or 3 percent, at $2.471 per million British thermal units after
trading between $2.452 and $2.618.
While colder late-winter weather could whittle down some of
the huge inventory surplus, traders said unless it is sustained
it will not be enough to trim stocks to near normal levels.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to cool to below normal
later this week and early next week, with daytime highs, at
times, dipping to the high-20s and low-30s Fahrenheit.
INVENTORIES, A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES
High gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured gas
prices for the last couple of years, but with storage still at
record highs for this time of year the focus has shifted to the
huge inventory surplus building, which could turn out to be an
even bigger problem for prices in 2012.
Winter so far in the United States has been the second
mildest since 1950, and the lack of heating demand has slowed
inventory withdrawals by about 30 percent below the norm, or
nearly 400 billion cubic feet.
That has left current stocks at 2.966 trillion cubic feet,
about 25 percent above last year and the five-year average.
With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold
on the horizon, traders said the slowdown in demand was likely
to increase an already-huge inventory glut that could soon drive
prices below the 10-year low of $2.231 hit just two weeks ago.
They noted concerns were growing that monthly ratchets, that
contractually obligate storage owners to draw down stocks by the
end of winter regardless of weather, will only add to the
oversupply.
Early withdrawal estimates for Thursday's Energy Information
Administration report range from 78 bcf to 110 bcf. Stocks fell
an adjusted 206 bcf during the same week last year, while the
five-year average decline for that week is 191 bcf.
Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at
about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time
high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in
the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of
room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
CAN THE MARKET BALANCE?
In its February Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday, the
EIA slightly raised its estimate for marketed gas production
this year to a record high 67.64 bcfd, which would be the second
straight annual record.
While the agency also sees higher consumption in 2012, many
traders doubt it will be enough to balance a loose gas market,
particularly with inventories likely to end winter at or near
record highs.
Recent declines in the gas drilling rig count and planned
production cuts by several key producers such as Chesapeake
have lent some support to gas prices.
But traders said planned shut ins so far were not sufficient
to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or
more than 4 percent.
The Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count fell for a fourth
week last week to a 26-month low of 745, reinforcing
expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to
slow dry gas operations.
But while the count is well below the 800 level, which some
say is needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline
has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift
to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty
of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
While tighter environmental rules on emissions and
relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from
utilities and industry, analysts say it will be difficult to
balance the gas market without serious production cuts.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)