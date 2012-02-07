(Rewrites lead, adds quote, background, updates prices, byline)

* Record high production, inventories pressure prices

* Colder Northeast, Midwest outlook limits downside

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. natural gas futures lost ground by midday on Tuesday, after early buying, on growing concerns about record high supplies, which offset support from forecasts for cooler weather in the Northeast and Midwest later this week and early next week.

"There has been some bargain buying and there is a little (cold) weather coming, but it's February. Storage is still going to be problematic," a New England-based trader said.

Most traders remain skeptical of any upside with production still running at an all-time high and inventories likely to end winter at record highs.

At 1:20 p.m. EST, the front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was down 7.9 cents, or 3 percent, at $2.471 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.452 and $2.618.

While colder late-winter weather could whittle down some of the huge inventory surplus, traders said unless it is sustained it will not be enough to trim stocks to near normal levels.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to cool to below normal later this week and early next week, with daytime highs, at times, dipping to the high-20s and low-30s Fahrenheit.

INVENTORIES, A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES

High gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured gas prices for the last couple of years, but with storage still at record highs for this time of year the focus has shifted to the huge inventory surplus building, which could turn out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012.

Winter so far in the United States has been the second mildest since 1950, and the lack of heating demand has slowed inventory withdrawals by about 30 percent below the norm, or nearly 400 billion cubic feet.

That has left current stocks at 2.966 trillion cubic feet, about 25 percent above last year and the five-year average.

With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold on the horizon, traders said the slowdown in demand was likely to increase an already-huge inventory glut that could soon drive prices below the 10-year low of $2.231 hit just two weeks ago.

They noted concerns were growing that monthly ratchets, that contractually obligate storage owners to draw down stocks by the end of winter regardless of weather, will only add to the oversupply.

Early withdrawal estimates for Thursday's Energy Information Administration report range from 78 bcf to 110 bcf. Stocks fell an adjusted 206 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average decline for that week is 191 bcf.

Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.

CAN THE MARKET BALANCE?

In its February Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday, the EIA slightly raised its estimate for marketed gas production this year to a record high 67.64 bcfd, which would be the second straight annual record.

While the agency also sees higher consumption in 2012, many traders doubt it will be enough to balance a loose gas market, particularly with inventories likely to end winter at or near record highs.

Recent declines in the gas drilling rig count and planned production cuts by several key producers such as Chesapeake have lent some support to gas prices.

But traders said planned shut ins so far were not sufficient to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or more than 4 percent.

The Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count fell for a fourth week last week to a 26-month low of 745, reinforcing expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.

But while the count is well below the 800 level, which some say is needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

While tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and industry, analysts say it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)