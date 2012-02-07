* Estimates for light weekly storage draw weigh on prices
* Record high production, inventories also pressure market
* Colder Northeast, Midwest outlook lends some support
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. natural gas futures
ended lower on Tuesday, shrugging off colder
forecasts for the Northeast and Midwest as mounting concerns
about record high supplies pressured the complex.
"The 11-15 day forecast does have some cooler weather, but I
think the market is flinching ahead of a storage report on
Thursday that's not going to be very supportive," said Tim
Evans, energy analyst at Citi Futures Perspective in New York.
"We're sitting on a storage surplus that's still rising, and
we need to see evidence of a reduction in supply or some really
intense (cold) weather that gets us more demand," Evans added.
Most traders remained skeptical of any upside, with
production still running at an all-time high and inventories
likely to end winter at record highs.
The front-month gas futures contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange settled 7.8 cents, or 3 percent lower at
$2.472 per million British thermal units after trading between
$2.452 and $2.618.
While colder late-winter weather could whittle down some of
the huge inventory surplus, traders said unless it is sustained
it will not be enough to trim stocks to near normal levels.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to cool to below normal
later this week and early next week, with daytime highs, at
times, dipping to the high-20s and low-30s Fahrenheit.
INVENTORIES, A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES
High gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured
prices for the last couple of years. But with storage still at
record highs for this time of year, the focus has shifted to an
inventory glut that could turn out to be an even bigger problem
for prices in 2012.
The U.S. winter so far has been the second mildest since
1950, and scant heating demand has slowed inventory withdrawals
by nearly 400 billion cubic feet, or about 30 percent below
normal.
That has left current stocks at 2.966 trillion cubic feet,
about 25 percent above last year and the five-year average.
With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold
on the horizon, traders said the slowdown in demand was likely
to increase an already-huge oversupply that could drive prices
below the 10-year low of $2.231 hit just two weeks ago.
They noted concerns were growing that monthly ratchets, that
contractually obligate storage owners to draw down stocks by the
end of winter regardless of weather, will only add to the glut.
Withdrawal estimates for Thursday's U.S. Energy Information
Administration report range from 75 bcf to 105 bcf. Stocks fell
an adjusted 206 bcf during the same week last year, while the
five-year average decline for that week is 191 bcf.
Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at
about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time
high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in
the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of
room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
CAN THE MARKET BALANCE?
In its February Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday, the
EIA slightly raised its estimate for marketed gas production
this year to a record high 67.64 bcfd, which would be the second
straight annual record.
While the agency also sees higher consumption in 2012, many
traders doubt it will be enough to balance a loose gas market,
particularly with inventories likely to end winter at or near
record highs.
Recent declines in the gas drilling rig count and planned
production cuts by several key producers such as Chesapeake
have lent some support to gas prices.
But traders said planned shut ins so far were not sufficient
to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or
more than 4 percent.
While the Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count at 745 is at a
26-month low and well below the 800 level, which some say is
needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet
to be reflected in pipeline flows.
Low prices may be forcing drillers to slow dry gas
operations, but the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids
plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in
the market after processing.
Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively
cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and
industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts.
