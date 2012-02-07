* Estimates for light weekly storage draw weigh on prices

* Record high production, inventories also pressure market

* Colder Northeast, Midwest outlook lends some support (Recasts, updates prices, market activity, adds comments from analyst)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Tuesday, shrugging off colder forecasts for the Northeast and Midwest as mounting concerns about record high supplies pressured the complex.

"The 11-15 day forecast does have some cooler weather, but I think the market is flinching ahead of a storage report on Thursday that's not going to be very supportive," said Tim Evans, energy analyst at Citi Futures Perspective in New York.

"We're sitting on a storage surplus that's still rising, and we need to see evidence of a reduction in supply or some really intense (cold) weather that gets us more demand," Evans added.

Most traders remained skeptical of any upside, with production still running at an all-time high and inventories likely to end winter at record highs.

The front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled 7.8 cents, or 3 percent lower at $2.472 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.452 and $2.618.

While colder late-winter weather could whittle down some of the huge inventory surplus, traders said unless it is sustained it will not be enough to trim stocks to near normal levels.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to cool to below normal later this week and early next week, with daytime highs, at times, dipping to the high-20s and low-30s Fahrenheit.

INVENTORIES, A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES

High gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured prices for the last couple of years. But with storage still at record highs for this time of year, the focus has shifted to an inventory glut that could turn out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012.

The U.S. winter so far has been the second mildest since 1950, and scant heating demand has slowed inventory withdrawals by nearly 400 billion cubic feet, or about 30 percent below normal.

That has left current stocks at 2.966 trillion cubic feet, about 25 percent above last year and the five-year average.

With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold on the horizon, traders said the slowdown in demand was likely to increase an already-huge oversupply that could drive prices below the 10-year low of $2.231 hit just two weeks ago.

They noted concerns were growing that monthly ratchets, that contractually obligate storage owners to draw down stocks by the end of winter regardless of weather, will only add to the glut.

Withdrawal estimates for Thursday's U.S. Energy Information Administration report range from 75 bcf to 105 bcf. Stocks fell an adjusted 206 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average decline for that week is 191 bcf.

Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.

CAN THE MARKET BALANCE?

In its February Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday, the EIA slightly raised its estimate for marketed gas production this year to a record high 67.64 bcfd, which would be the second straight annual record.

While the agency also sees higher consumption in 2012, many traders doubt it will be enough to balance a loose gas market, particularly with inventories likely to end winter at or near record highs.

Recent declines in the gas drilling rig count and planned production cuts by several key producers such as Chesapeake have lent some support to gas prices.

But traders said planned shut ins so far were not sufficient to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or more than 4 percent.

While the Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count at 745 is at a 26-month low and well below the 800 level, which some say is needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows.

Low prices may be forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations, but the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)