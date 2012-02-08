* Estimates for light weekly storage draw weigh on prices

* Record high production, inventories also pressure market

* Colder Northeast, Midwest weather this week limits downside (Recasts, updates prices, market activity, adds analyst comment)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. natural gas futures finished lower on Wednesday, as traders shrugged off colder weather in the Northeast and Midwest this week and focused instead on a growing inventory surplus that could pressure prices more.

"Tomorrow's (EIA) storage report is hinting at a triple-digit increase in the surplus to last year, and next week we could see another big increase, which is capping the upside in prices," said Eric Bickel, analyst at Summit Energy in Kentucky.

Near-term weather forecasts call for mostly below-normal temperatures for states east of the Rockies for the next five or six days, but extended forecasts still show fairly mild readings for the East, with cold only expected in the West.

Most traders remained cautious, with production still running at an all-time high and inventories likely to end winter at record highs.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange finished 2.4 cents lower at $2.448 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.39 and $2.508.

While colder late-winter weather could whittle down some of the huge inventory surplus, traders said unless the cold is sustained it will not trim much from excess supplies.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average near normal or slightly below for the next five days, with daytime highs, at times, dipping to the high-20s and low-30s Fahrenheit.

INVENTORIES, A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES

High gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured prices for the last couple of years.

But with storage still at record highs for this time of year, the focus has shifted to an inventory glut that could turn out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012.

The U.S. winter so far has been the second mildest since 1950, and scant heating demand has slowed inventory withdrawals by nearly 400 billion cubic feet, or 30 percent below normal.

With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold on the horizon, more light inventory draws are expected in coming weeks.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday is expected to show that gas inventories fell last week by 87 bcf, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday.

That would be well below the year-ago draw of 206 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 191 bcf, and would sharply expand the surplus to both of those benchmarks to more than 700 bcf, or 32 percent.

Traders said concerns were growing that monthly ratchets, which contractually obligate storage owners to draw down stocks by the end of winter regardless of weather, will only add to the glut and could drive prices below the 10-year low of $2.231 hit just two weeks ago.

Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.

RECORD PRODUCTION

In its February Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday, the EIA slightly raised its estimate for marketed gas production this year to a record high 67.64 bcfd, which would be the second straight annual record.

While the agency also sees higher consumption in 2012, many traders doubt it will be enough to balance a loose gas market, particularly with storage set to end winter near record highs.

Recent declines in the gas drilling rig count and planned production cuts by several key producers such as Chesapeake have lent some support to gas prices.

But traders said planned shut ins so far were not sufficient to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or more than 4 percent.

While the Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count at 745 is at a 26-month low and well below the 800 level, which some say is needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows.

Low prices may be forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations, but the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Most analysts do not expect any significant slowdown in gas output until late this year at the earliest.

Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by David Gregorio)