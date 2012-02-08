* Estimates for light weekly storage draw weigh on prices
* Record high production, inventories also pressure market
* Colder Northeast, Midwest weather this week limits
downside
(Recasts, updates prices, market activity, adds analyst
comment)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. natural gas futures
finished lower on Wednesday, as traders shrugged off
colder weather in the Northeast and Midwest this week and
focused instead on a growing inventory surplus that could
pressure prices more.
"Tomorrow's (EIA) storage report is hinting at a
triple-digit increase in the surplus to last year, and next week
we could see another big increase, which is capping the upside
in prices," said Eric Bickel, analyst at Summit Energy in
Kentucky.
Near-term weather forecasts call for mostly below-normal
temperatures for states east of the Rockies for the next five or
six days, but extended forecasts still show fairly mild readings
for the East, with cold only expected in the West.
Most traders remained cautious, with production still
running at an all-time high and inventories likely to end winter
at record highs.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange finished 2.4 cents lower at $2.448 per million British
thermal units after trading between $2.39 and $2.508.
While colder late-winter weather could whittle down some of
the huge inventory surplus, traders said unless the cold is
sustained it will not trim much from excess supplies.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average near
normal or slightly below for the next five days, with daytime
highs, at times, dipping to the high-20s and low-30s Fahrenheit.
INVENTORIES, A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES
High gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured
prices for the last couple of years.
But with storage still at record highs for this time of
year, the focus has shifted to an inventory glut that could turn
out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012.
The U.S. winter so far has been the second mildest since
1950, and scant heating demand has slowed inventory withdrawals
by nearly 400 billion cubic feet, or 30 percent below normal.
With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold
on the horizon, more light inventory draws are expected in
coming weeks.
U.S. Energy Information Administration data on
Thursday is expected to show that gas inventories fell last week
by 87 bcf, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday.
That would be well below the year-ago draw of 206 bcf and
the five-year average decline for that week of 191 bcf, and
would sharply expand the surplus to both of those benchmarks to
more than 700 bcf, or 32 percent.
Traders said concerns were growing that monthly ratchets,
which contractually obligate storage owners to draw down stocks
by the end of winter regardless of weather, will only add to the
glut and could drive prices below the 10-year low of $2.231 hit
just two weeks ago.
Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at
about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time
high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in
the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of
room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
RECORD PRODUCTION
In its February Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday, the
EIA slightly raised its estimate for marketed gas production
this year to a record high 67.64 bcfd, which would be the second
straight annual record.
While the agency also sees higher consumption in 2012, many
traders doubt it will be enough to balance a loose gas market,
particularly with storage set to end winter near record highs.
Recent declines in the gas drilling rig count and planned
production cuts by several key producers such as Chesapeake
have lent some support to gas prices.
But traders said planned shut ins so far were not sufficient
to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or
more than 4 percent.
While the Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count at 745 is at a
26-month low and well below the 800 level, which some say is
needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet
to be reflected in pipeline flows.
Low prices may be forcing drillers to slow dry gas
operations, but the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids
plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in
the market after processing.
Most analysts do not expect any significant slowdown in gas
output until late this year at the earliest.
Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively
cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and
industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by David Gregorio)