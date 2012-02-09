NEW YORK Feb 9 Front-month U.S. natural
gas futures reversed course and headed lower early on Thursday
after a government report showed a weekly inventory withdrawal
well below market expectations.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
total domestic gas inventories fell last week by 78 billion
cubic feet to 2.888 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts
polled by Reuters had expected an 87-bcf decline.
At 10:31 a.m. EST (1531 GMT), the NYMEX front-month gas
futures contract slipped 3 cents, or 1.2 percent, to an
intraday low of $2.418 per million British thermal units.
Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30
a.m., the front month was trading at about $2.47, up 2.2 cents.
(Reporting By Joe Silha;Editing by Lisa Shumaker)