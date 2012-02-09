* Light weekly storage draw pressures prices early

* Chesapeake output cuts drive market higher later

* Record high production, inventories limit upside (Adds quote, updates prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. natural gas futures shrugged off a smaller-than-expected draw down in inventory to end higher on Thursday amid reports that a major natural gas producer had cut some output due to low gas prices.

Gas prices sold off early after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that total gas inventories fell last week by 78 billion cubic feet to 2.888 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected an 87-bcf decline.

But prices quickly bounced back on news that Chesapeake Energy, the country's No. 2 gas producer, had cut more than 500 million cubic feet per day of output and may cut up to 1 billion cubic feet daily if prices remain low.

"Cutting back on output will have an impact, but it could take six to nine months before we stop growing production. It looks like a challenged market right through 2012," said Roger Read, managing director at Morgan Keegan in Houston.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange finished 2.9 cents higher at $2.477 per million British thermal units after sinking to an intraday low of $2.405 after the EIA report, then spiking to a high of $2.585 after the Chesapeake news.

The weekly inventory draw was well below the year-ago drop of 206 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 191 bcf to widen the surplus to those two benchmarks.

Traders said storage estimates may have been skewed higher this week by expectations that ratchets, or contractual obligations, would force storage owners to pick up the pace of withdrawals, regardless of weather, to meet minimum turnover requirements before the end of the heating season.

With production still running at all-time highs and inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders remain cautious about any upside without much colder weather to kick up heating demand.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to cool to normal or slightly below normal later this week and early next week, then moderate again later in the week.

In its March outlook, private forecaster MDA EarthSat said it expected unseasonable warmth across the South and East, with mostly seasonal temperatures for the rest of the nation.

While several producers have said they would shut in some gas production due to low prices, traders said planned cuts so far were not enough to tighten a market seen oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or more than 4 percent.

INVENTORIES, A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES

Record-high gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured prices for the last couple of years.

But with storage still at record highs for this time of year, the focus has shifted to an inventory glut that could turn out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012.

The lack of heating demand this winter has slowed inventory withdrawals by about 480 bcf, or 33 percent below normal.

Last week's storage draw sharply widened the surplus to year-ago and the five-year average by more than 100 bcf, taking both to more than 700 bcf, or 33 percent, a huge cushion to meet any late winter demand.

With no extreme cold on the horizon, more light inventory draws are expected in coming weeks, which will only add to the glut and possibly drive prices below the 10-year low of $2.231 hit just two weeks ago.

Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 100 bcf to 134 bcf, well below last year's drop of 230 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 178 bcf.

Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.

RECORD PRODUCTION

The EIA on Tuesday slightly raised its estimate for marketed gas production this year to a record high 67.64 bcfd, which would be the second straight annual record.

Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas rig count slid for a fourth week to a 26-month low of 745, well below the 800 level some analysts say is needed to slow record output.

Recent declines in the gas rig count and planned production cuts by several producers have lent some support to prices, but analysts say it has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows.

Low prices may be forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations, but the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Most analysts do not expect any significant slowdown in gas output until late this year at the earliest.

Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)