* Front month still well above recent 10-year low
* Cool weather on tap for consuming regions near-term
* U.S. crude futures slide more than $2/barrel early
* Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday
NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. natural gas futures
were little changed on either side of positive territory on
Friday, edging off early with weaker crude futures despite some
cool weather in consuming regions of the nation and recent
production cuts.
Most traders said ongoing concerns over high inventories
should continue to weigh on sentiment.
Front-month March natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.49 per million British
thermal units in early U.S. activity, up 1.3 cents.
The front month fell in late January to $2.231, a contract
low and the lowest price for a front month since March 2002,
forcing some producers, like Chesapeake Energy, to
announce production cuts.
Chesapeake on Thursday said it had already cut more than 500
million cubic feet per day of output and said it may increase
volume cuts to as much as 1 billion cubic feet per day. The
company could not clarify comments by executive Jeff Mobley who
said during a webcast that the company could be willing to cut
another 1 bcf per day until gas prices increased.
Futures prices soared more than 5 percent on the news, after
initially selling off on data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showing total gas inventories fell last week by
78 billion cubic feet to 2.888 trillion cubic feet, well below
Reuters poll estimates for an 87-bcf decline.
STORAGE CONCERNS TO LIMIT ANY PRICE GAINS
High gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured gas
prices for the last couple of years, but with storage at record
highs the focus has shifted to the huge inventory surplus
building, which could turn out to be an even bigger problem for
prices in 2012.
Thursday's weekly inventory draw was also well below the
year-ago drop of 206 bcf and the five-year average decline for
that week of 191 bcf and sharply widened the surplus to those
two benchmarks to more than 700 bcf, or 33 percent.
With production still running at all-time highs and
inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders
remain cautious about any upside without much colder weather to
kick up heating demand.
The U.S. winter so far has been the second mildest since
1950, and scant heating demand has slowed inventory withdrawals
by nearly 400 bcf, or 30 percent below normal.
With no extreme cold on the horizon, more light inventory
draws are expected in coming weeks, which will only add to the
glut and possibly drive futures below their recent 10-year low
of $2.231.
Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 100 bcf to 134 bcf, well below last year's drop of 230 bcf
and the five-year average decline for that week of 178 bcf.
Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at
about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time
high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in
the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of
room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
High temperatures in key gas-consuming cities New York and
Chicago were seen slipping from the high-40s Fahrenheit in New
York to near 30 degrees, while Chicago slips from the high-30s
to the high-20s F near-term, according to the Weather Channel's
weather.com.
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday again called for above-normal readings for much of
the eastern half of the nation, and below-normal readings in
much of the West.
Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count fell last week by 32 to 745, a 26-month low. It was the
fourth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that
low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas
operations.
(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen
sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total
due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids
(NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to
Baker Hughes.
While the count is well below the 800 level some said was
needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet
to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to
higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively
cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and
industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without more serious production cuts.
PRICES: as of 9:20 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu
LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
NGc1 2.492 0.015 0.6% 2.451 2.528 22,701 180,784
NGc2 2.647 0.011 0.4% 2.6110 2.681 7,435 85,336
CLc1 97.84 -2.00 -2.0% 97.32 99.89 84,197 364,737
CLc2 98.24 -2.00 -2.0% 97.73 100.21 20,443 139,518
TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol
NGc1 2.492 2.670 3.220 2.740 2.310 41.94 53.28
CLc1 97.84 99.61 95.98 101.18 96.5 46.26 28.48
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)