* Cold near-term weather lends support to prices
* Chesapeake output cuts also underpin
* Record high production, inventories limit upside
* Milder extended outlook also weighs on sentiment
(Releads, updates with closing prices, adds quote, Baker Hughes
data)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. natural gas futures
mostly ended higher on Friday, with chilly weekend
forecasts and reports of some production cuts underpinning
prices despite a light weekly inventory withdrawal and a milder
extended weather outlook.
Gas prices on Thursday shrugged off a smaller-than-expected
drawdown in inventory and ended higher on news that Chesapeake
Energy, the country's No. 2 gas producer, had cut more
than 500 million cubic feet per day of output and may cut up to
1 billion cubic feet daily if prices remain low.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange finished unchanged on Friday at $2.477 per million
British thermal units after trading between $2.451 and $2.528.
Most other months ended up between 2 cents and 5 cents.
For the week, the nearby contract was little changed, easing
just 2.2 cents, or 0.9 percent.
"Producers have created some support by talking about shut
ins, and we've got a cold spell moving across the country now,
but the weather outlook is not very supportive after Tuesday,"
said Steve Mosley at SMC Advisory Services in Arkansas.
With production still running at all-time highs and
inventories likely to end a very mild winter at a record high,
most traders remain cautious about any upside without much
colder weather to kick up heating demand.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average below normal for
the next few days, then moderate to above normal again by early
next week.
In its March outlook, private forecaster MDA EarthSat said
it expected unseasonable warmth across the South and East, with
mostly seasonal temperatures for the rest of the nation.
INVENTORY GLUT CAPS GAINS
U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday
showed that total gas inventories fell last week by 78 bcf to
2.888 trillion cubic feet.
The draw was well below the year-ago drop of 206 bcf and the
five-year average decline for that week of 191 bcf and sharply
widened the surplus to those benchmarks to more than 700 bcf, or
33 percent, a huge cushion to meet any late winter demand.
With no extreme cold on the horizon and storage still at
record highs for this time of year, the growing inventory glut
could turn out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012
than record-high production.
For one, concerns were growing that ratchets, or contractual
obligations, would force storage owners to pick up the pace of
withdrawals, regardless of weather, to meet minimum turnover
requirements before the end of the heating season.
The lack of heating demand this winter has slowed inventory
withdrawals by about 480 bcf, or 33 percent below normal, and
more light inventory draws are expected in coming weeks, which
will only add to the overhang and possibly pressure prices below
the 10-year low of $2.231 hit just two weeks ago.
Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 100 bcf to 134 bcf, well below last year's drop of 230 bcf
and the five-year average decline for that week of 178 bcf.
Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at
about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time
high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in
the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of
room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
RECORD PRODUCTION
While several producers have said they would shut in some
gas production due to low prices, traders said planned cuts so
far were not enough to tighten a market seen oversupplied by as
much as 3 bcf per day, or more than 4 percent.
Baker Hughes data showed the gas-directed rig count fell
last week by 25 to 720, a 28-month low. It was the fifth
straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low
prices were finally forcing drillers to curb dry gas operations.
While the count is well below the 800 level some analysts
say is needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline
has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, noting the shift to
higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
The EIA on Tuesday slightly raised its estimate for marketed
gas production this year to a record high 67.64 bcfd, which
would be the second straight annual record.
Most analysts do not expect any significant slowdown in gas
output until late this year at the earliest.
Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively
cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and
industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts.
(Reporting By Joe Silha)