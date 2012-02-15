* Estimates for light weekly inventory draw sink prices

* Mild forecasts, record high supplies continue to weigh

* Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday (Recasts, updates prices, adds quote, changes byline)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Feb 15 U.S. natural gas futures ended sharply lower on Wednesday, fully erasing yesterday's gains amid still-bearish weather forecasts and expectations for another light weekly inventory draw on Thursday.

Gas prices got a 4 percent boost on Tuesday, partly triggered by several unexpected nuclear plant outages, but traders said a stubbornly-mild winter and record high supplies were likely to keep prices on the defensive as the heating season winds down.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange finished 10.7 cents, or 4.2 percent, lower at $2.425 per million British thermal units, after trading between $2.404 and $2.567. More modest losses were seen in deferred months, with summer contracts down about 7 cents.

"Today is a give-back day riding on basically the same fundamentals. We're bearish going into tomorrow's (EIA) report as (it is) likely the biggest surplus expansion of the season," Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders said in a report.

Gas prices have mostly traded sideways so far this month, slipping about 3 percent after ranging between $2.35 and $2.60.

Nuclear outages were running 4,600 megawatts above the five-year average, which could potentially add about 850 million cubic feet to daily gas demand if the weather turned colder. Gas-fired units are typically used to cover most reductions in nuclear generation.

Few traders expect much upside in prices without better weather-related demand, with production still at all-time highs and inventories likely to end winter at a record high.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next week.

The 11-15 day outlook from private forecaster MDA EarthSat still shows above-seasonal temperatures for most of the eastern half of the nation, with cold expected only in some states west of the Rockies.

INVENTORY GLUT, A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES

Traders said the U.S. Energy Information Administration was likely to report a light inventory draw when it releases its weekly storage report on Thursday.

The data was expected to show that gas inventories fell last week by 120 billion cubic feet, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday.

That would be well below the year-ago draw of 230 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 178 bcf, and would again sharply widen the surplus to both of those benchmarks.

Last week's report showed that gas inventories fell to 2.888 trillion cubic feet but were still at record highs for this time, standing at more than 700 bcf, or 33 percent, above last year and the five-year average.

Traders said the growing glut was likely to be an even bigger obstacle for prices in 2012 than record-high gas output.

They noted concerns that ratchets, or contractual obligations, could force some storage owners to cycle gas out of inventory, regardless of weather, to meet minimal turnover requirements before the end of the heating season.

The lack of heating demand this winter has slowed inventory withdrawals by about 480 bcf, or 33 percent below normal. More light draws are expected in coming weeks, which could add to the overhang and possibly pressure prices below the 10-year low of $2.231 hit three weeks ago.

A Reuters end-winter inventory poll on Tuesday showed analysts expected stocks to end the heating season at an all-time high of 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above average and well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf.

RECORD PRODUCTION

Gas prices have garnered some support in recent weeks amid steady declines in the gas rig count and announced production cuts by several producers.

But while some producers have said they would shut in dry gas production due to low prices, traders said planned cuts so far were not enough to tighten a market seen oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or more than 4 percent.

Baker Hughes data showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week to a 28-month low, the fifth straight weekly decline. The report reinforced expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to curb dry gas operations.

But analysts said the declines have yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, noting producers have shifted to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

The EIA last week slightly raised its estimate for marketed gas production this year to an all-time high of 67.64 bcfd, which would be the second straight annual record.

Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any significant slowdown in gas output until late this year at the earliest. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)