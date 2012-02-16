* Front month still above recent 10-year low

* Mild weather this week in consuming regions

* U.S. crude futures slip in early trade

* Coming up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday

NEW YORK, Feb 16 U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3 cents early Thursday despite expectations for only a small weekly drawdown from bloated winter inventories and mild weather in consuming regions of the nation this week.

The market sank more than 4 percent on Wednesday on the bearish weather and expectations for the light inventory draw, but some traders said recent production cuts and some unexpected nuclear plant outages could help to start balance the market.

Front-month March natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fetched $2.455 per million British thermal units in early U.S. activity, up 3 cents.

The front month fell in late January to $2.231, a contract low and the weakest price for a front month since March 2002, forcing some producers such as Chesapeake Energy to announce production cuts.

INVENTORY GLUT A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES

Most traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration will show a draw of about 120 billion cubic feet when it is released today at about 10:30 a.m. EST, a Reuters poll showed, well below last year's drop of 230 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 178 bcf.

Last week's EIA report showed gas inventories fell to 2.888 trillion cubic feet, widening the surplus to year-ago storage and the five-year average to more than 700 bcf, or 33 percent.

With production still running at all-time peaks and inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders remain cautious about any upside without much colder weather to kick up late-winter heating demand.

The U.S. winter so far has been the second mildest since 1950, and scant heating demand has slowed inventory withdrawals by nearly 400 bcf, or 30 percent below normal.

With no extreme cold on the horizon, more light inventory draws are expected in coming weeks, which will only add to the glut and possibly drive futures below their recent 10-year low.

Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at a record high 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above the five-year norm, another Reuters poll showed.

The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

In key gas-consuming cities, high temperatures were seen mostly in the mid-40s to low-50s Fahrenheit in New York and the high-30s to high-40s F in Chicago for the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday called for below-normal readings for much of the western half of the nation, and mostly normal or above-normal readings in the East.

Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell by 25 to a 28-month low of 720. It was the fifth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.

The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to Baker Hughes.

While the rig count is well below the 800 level some said was needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the gas market without more serious production cuts.

PRICES: as of 9:13 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu

LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.454 0.029 1.2% 2.415 2.472 17,122 188,367 NGc2 2.626 0.010 0.4% 2.6040 2.649 9,052 125,327 CLc1 101.72 -0.08 -0.1% 100.84 101.95 53,590 314,286 CLc2 102.06 -0.08 -0.1% 101.18 102.3 33,714 166,450

TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.454 2.590 3.170 2.710 2.330 42.38 51.57 CLc1 101.72 99.66 96.92 102 96.25 57.61 29.2

(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)