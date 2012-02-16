* Larger-than-expected inventory draw backs price gains
* Mild forecasts, record-high supplies limit upside
* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday
(Adds quote, updates prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Feb 16 Front-month U.S. natural
gas futures ended with strong gains on Thursday, driven by
steady buying after a government report showed a slightly
larger-than-expected weekly inventory draw.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said domestic gas
inventories fell last week by 127 billion cubic feet to 2.761
trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had
expected a 120-bcf draw.
"A larger than expected withdrawal from inventory this
morning has been enough to send natgas futures into a modest
short covering rally," Energy Management Institute's Dominick
Chirichella said in a report.
But he added, "Today's EIA report was bearish from every
angle ... except when compared to the market consensus," noting
the draw was well below last year and the five-year average for
that week.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange shot up 14.2 cents, or 5.9 percent, to settle at $2.567
per million British thermal units after climbing to an intraday
high of $2.577 after the EIA report.
The nearby contract had been trading in the $2.465 area just
before the release of the data at 10:30 a.m.
Gains in deferred futures contracts were more modest, with
summer months ending up about 6-7 cents.
While the storage decline did spark buying, traders noted it
was not big enough to prevent the stock surplus relative to last
year and the five-year average from widening sharply.
Stocks now stand at 817 bcf, or 42 percent, above last year
and 765 bcf, or 38 percent above average, a huge cushion that
can easily meet any late-winter spikes in heating demand.
With production at all-time highs and inventories likely to
end winter at a record, most traders remain cautious about any
upside without much colder weather to kick up heating demand.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, mostly to average above
normal for the next week.
While several producers including Chesapeake
recently said they would shut in some gas output due to low
prices, traders mostly shrugged off the news, noting planned
cuts so far were not enough to tighten a market oversupplied by
as much as 3 bcf per day, or more than 4 percent.
INVENTORIES BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Record gas production, primarily from shale, was the key
factor capping prices over the last two years, but stocks are
still at record highs for this time and the growing inventory
surplus may be the biggest problem for prices this year.
One of the mildest winters on record has slowed average
storage draws by about 530 bcf, or 33 percent.
Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage
owners to pull more than 1.9 tcf from inventory to help meet the
surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.1 tcf of
storage gas has been burned up, a 42 percent drop.
With no extreme cold on the horizon, more light inventory
draws are expected in coming weeks, which will only add to the
overhang and possibly drive prices below the 10-year low of
$2.231 hit just two weeks ago.
Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 110 bcf to 170 bcf versus last year's drop of 102 bcf and
the five-year average decline for that week of 145 bcf.
A Reuters end-winter inventory poll on Tuesday showed
analysts expected stocks to end the heating season at an
all-time high of 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above average and well
above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in
the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of
room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
PRODUCTION REMAINS STUBBORNLY HIGH
Gas prices have garnered some support in recent weeks amid
steady declines in the gas rig count.
Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig
report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas count
slid for a fifth straight week to a 28-month low, stirring more
talk that low prices were finally forcing drillers to curb dry
gas operations.
But analysts said the declines have yet to be reflected in
pipeline flows, noting producers have shifted spending to
higher-value oil and gas liquids plays that still produce plenty
of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
The EIA last week raised its outlook for 2012 marketed gas
production, expecting it to average a record 67.6 bcfd, the
second straight annual record.
The agency said improved drilling efficiency, a backlog of
unconnected wells and the associated gas produced by oil and
liquids-rich wells all contributed to the agency's estimate for
an increase in production this year.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any
significant slowdown in gas output until late this year at the
earliest.
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Dale Hudson)