By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Feb 16 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended with strong gains on Thursday, driven by steady buying after a government report showed a slightly larger-than-expected weekly inventory draw.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said domestic gas inventories fell last week by 127 billion cubic feet to 2.761 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 120-bcf draw.

"A larger than expected withdrawal from inventory this morning has been enough to send natgas futures into a modest short covering rally," Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella said in a report.

But he added, "Today's EIA report was bearish from every angle ... except when compared to the market consensus," noting the draw was well below last year and the five-year average for that week.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange shot up 14.2 cents, or 5.9 percent, to settle at $2.567 per million British thermal units after climbing to an intraday high of $2.577 after the EIA report.

The nearby contract had been trading in the $2.465 area just before the release of the data at 10:30 a.m.

Gains in deferred futures contracts were more modest, with summer months ending up about 6-7 cents.

While the storage decline did spark buying, traders noted it was not big enough to prevent the stock surplus relative to last year and the five-year average from widening sharply.

Stocks now stand at 817 bcf, or 42 percent, above last year and 765 bcf, or 38 percent above average, a huge cushion that can easily meet any late-winter spikes in heating demand.

With production at all-time highs and inventories likely to end winter at a record, most traders remain cautious about any upside without much colder weather to kick up heating demand.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, mostly to average above normal for the next week.

While several producers including Chesapeake recently said they would shut in some gas output due to low prices, traders mostly shrugged off the news, noting planned cuts so far were not enough to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or more than 4 percent.

INVENTORIES BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES

Record gas production, primarily from shale, was the key factor capping prices over the last two years, but stocks are still at record highs for this time and the growing inventory surplus may be the biggest problem for prices this year.

One of the mildest winters on record has slowed average storage draws by about 530 bcf, or 33 percent.

Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage owners to pull more than 1.9 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.1 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 42 percent drop.

With no extreme cold on the horizon, more light inventory draws are expected in coming weeks, which will only add to the overhang and possibly drive prices below the 10-year low of $2.231 hit just two weeks ago.

Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 110 bcf to 170 bcf versus last year's drop of 102 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 145 bcf.

A Reuters end-winter inventory poll on Tuesday showed analysts expected stocks to end the heating season at an all-time high of 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above average and well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.

PRODUCTION REMAINS STUBBORNLY HIGH

Gas prices have garnered some support in recent weeks amid steady declines in the gas rig count.

Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas count slid for a fifth straight week to a 28-month low, stirring more talk that low prices were finally forcing drillers to curb dry gas operations.

But analysts said the declines have yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, noting producers have shifted spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

The EIA last week raised its outlook for 2012 marketed gas production, expecting it to average a record 67.6 bcfd, the second straight annual record.

The agency said improved drilling efficiency, a backlog of unconnected wells and the associated gas produced by oil and liquids-rich wells all contributed to the agency's estimate for an increase in production this year.

Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any significant slowdown in gas output until late this year at the earliest. (Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Dale Hudson)