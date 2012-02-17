* Front month well above recent 10-year low
* Cooler weather on tap late next week for much of nation
* U.S. crude futures jump nearly $1/barrel
* Coming up: CFTC futures trade data Friday
(Updates prices to closing, adds new quote, recasts)
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. natural gas
futures rose nearly 5 percent on Friday, as word of more
production cuts rallied the market ahead of the long holiday
weekend.
In addition, some cooler weather in long-term forcasts
and several unexpected nuclear power plant outages this week
kept momentum to the upside, traders said.
"The natural gas short-covering rally is continuing for
another day, resulting in futures ending the week with solid
gains. The market sentiment is slowly changing, suggesting that
at least for the short term the market may be putting in a
bottom," said Energy Management Institute's Dominick
Chirichella.
"Although the fundamentals and weather are still mostly
bearish, the market has been hearing those comments for months
and it seems that it is starting to discount the bearish news
and embrace anything that is bullish or appears to be bullish,"
Chirichella added, noting a weekly storage withdrawal above
expectations and Friday's further production cuts.
Front-month March natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange rose 11.7 cents, or 4.56 percent, to
settle at $2.684 per million British thermal units, after
climbing as high as $2.733, above the 40-day moving average near
$2.71.
The market gained 8 percent on the week, including
Thursday's steady buying after government storage data showed
the larger-than-expected weekly drawdown from inventories.
Other months ended higher as well, with the April
contract rising 11.1 cents, or 4 percent, to $2.824, and
summer months gaining about 10 cents each.
NYMEX, along with many offices in the United States, will
be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.
The front month fell in late January to $2.231, a contract
low and the weakest price for a front month since March 2002,
forcing some producers such as Chesapeake Energy to
announce production cuts.
On Friday, Encana Corp said it would shut in 250
million cubic feet per day of North American gas production
immediately and expects to reduce production by up to 600 mmcf
per day by the end of the year.
In the cash market, weekend gas bound for the NYMEX delivery
point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 20 cents, or 8
percent, on average to $2.67, with late deals firming to about 5
cents over the front month contract, from deals done late
Thursday about even with the front month.
Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate
NG-NYCZ6 rose 24 cents on average to $3.02, while Chicago gas
NG-CHGC was 17 cents higher on the day at $2.77.
Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen
mostly in the low 40s to near 50 Fahrenheit (5 to 10 Celsius) in
New York and the high 30s to mid-40s F in Chicago for the next
several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday called for below-normal readings for much of the
western half of the nation, and mostly normal or above-normal
readings in the East.
INVENTORY GLUT STILL A PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Despite a larger-than-expected 127-billion cubic feet
drawdown from winter inventories reported on Thursday, weekly
data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed
total domestic gas inventories stand at 2.761 trillion cubic
feet, 42 percent above last year's levels and 38 percent above
the five-year average.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
With production still running at all-time peaks and
inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders
remain cautious about any upside without much colder weather to
kick up late-winter heating demand.
One of the mildest winters on record has slowed storage
draws by about 530 bcf, or 33 percent.
Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage
owners to pull more than 1.9 tcf from inventory to help meet the
surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.1 tcf of
storage gas has been burned up, a 42 percent drop.
But with no extreme cold on the horizon, more light
inventory draws in coming weeks could add to the glut and
possibly drive futures below their recent 10-year low.
Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 110 bcf to 171 bcf versus last year's drop of 102 bcf and
the five-year average decline for that week of 145 bcf.
Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at a
record high 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above the five-year norm, a
Reuters poll showed.
The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in
the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of
room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
U.S. nuclear power plant outages were running at about 12
percent, or nearly 12,000 megawatts on Friday, up from about
7,000 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of
about 7,500 MW at this time of year.
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by 4 to a 28-month low of 716. It was the sixth
straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low
prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.
(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen
sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total
due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids
(NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to
Baker Hughes.
While the rig count is well below the 800 level some said
was needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has
yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to
higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively
cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and
industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without more serious production cuts.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)