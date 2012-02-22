* Front month still above January's 10-year low
* Mild weather on tap for consuming regions
* U.S. crude futures also edge lower early
* Coming Up: API oil data Wed., EIA gas, oil data Thurs.
NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. natural gas futures
were about 2 cents lower early Wednesday, edging off amid
ongoing concerns over a mild winter that has left inventories
bloated despite recent production cuts.
Front-month March natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.611 per million British
thermal units in early U.S. activity, down 1.5 cents, after
sliding 5.8 cents on Tuesday.
The front month fell in late January to $2.231, a contract
low and the lowest price for a front month since March 2002,
forcing some producers, like Chesapeake Energy, to
announce production cuts.
STORAGE STILL A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Despite some price gains last week, one of the mildest
winters on record has slowed storage draws by about 530 billion
cubic feet, or 33 percent, and left a huge cushion in
inventories that could cap any more gains this year.
Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage
owners to pull more than 1.9 trillion cubic feet from inventory
to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season, only
about 1.1 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 42 percent
drop.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last
week showed total domestic gas inventories stood at 2.761 tcf,
still a record high for this time of year.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Stocks are now 817 bcf, or 42 percent, above last year and
765 bcf, or 38 percent above average, a huge cushion that can
easily meet any late-winter spikes in heating demand.
With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold
on the horizon and winter winding down, traders said the huge
surplus could pressure prices in late March if contractual
obligations force utilities to cycle gas out of inventory to
meet seasonal turnover requirements.
Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 110 bcf to 171 bcf versus last year's drop of 102 bcf and
the five-year average decline for that week of 145 bcf.
A Reuters end-winter inventory poll last week showed
analysts expected stocks to end the heating season at an
all-time high of 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above average and well
above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The inventory glut could also spell trouble for prices late
in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out
of room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
High temperatures in key gas-consuming cities New York and
Chicago were seen in the mid-40s to the mid-50s Fahrenheit in
New York and mostly the low-40s F in Chicago, according to the
Weather Channel's weather.com.
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Tuesday called for below-normal readings for much of the
nation, but mostly above-normal readings in the East.
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by four to 716, its lowest since October 2009. It was
the sixth straight weekly decline and stirred more talk that low
prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.
(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
On Friday, Encana said it would shut in 250 million
cubic feet per day of North American gas production immediately
and expects to reduce output by up to 600 mmcf per day by the
end of the year.
But many traders remain skeptical of announced production
cuts, noting the planned reductions so far were not enough to
tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 billion cubic feet
per day, or more than 4 percent.
Analysts said the recent slowdown in drilling has yet to be
reflected in pipeline flows. They noted that producers have
shifted spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays which
still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the
market after processing.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any
major slowdown in gas output until late this year.
PRICES: as of 9:10 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu
LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
NGc1 2.616 -0.010 -0.4% 2.585 2.643 13,965 160,538
NGc2 2.750 -0.023 -0.8% 2.7180 2.793 8,838 95,273
CLc1 105.96 -0.29 -0.3% 105.61 106.41 43,110 134,499
CLc2 106.45 -0.30 -0.3% 106.12 106.9 7,408 234,072
TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol
NGc1 2.616 2.560 3.140 2.730 2.360 48.83 48.33
CLc1 105.96 100.02 97.57 105.36 94.75 68.67 29.41
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)