* Front month still above January's 10-year low

* Mild weather on tap for consuming regions

* U.S. crude futures reverse early gains

* Coming Up: EIA natgas, oil data Thursday (Adds cash prices, byline, updates throughout)

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. natural gas futures were about 3 to 4 cents higher early Thursday ahead of weekly government storage data amid still firm cash gas despite mild weather in consuming regions.

Analysts also cited upbeat economic data.

Front-month March natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.676 per million British thermal units in early U.S. activity, up 3.3 cents.

The front month fell in late January to $2.231, a contract low and the lowest price for a front month since March 2002, forcing some producers to announce production cuts.

In the cash market, gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana was heard early near $2.68 on light volume near 283 million cubic feet, up 8 cents from Wednesday's average of $2.60.

But early Hub cash deals eased to just 1 cent over the front month contract, from deals done late Wednessday at about a 6-cent premium.

Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 was heard early near $2.91 on volume near 96 mmcf, up 3 cents from Wednesday's average of $2.88.

STORAGE STILL A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES

But despite some price gains last week, one of the mildest winters on record has slowed storage draws by about 530 billion cubic feet, or 33 percent, and left a huge cushion in inventories that could cap any more gains this year.

Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage owners to pull more than 1.9 trillion cubic feet from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.1 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 42 percent drop.

Most traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to show a draw of about 158 bcf when it is released today at about 10:30 a.m. EST, a Reuters poll showed, versus last year's drop of 102 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 145 bcf.

Last week's EIA gas storage report showed total domestic gas inventories stood at 2.761 tcf, still a record high for this time of year and 817 bcf, or 42 percent, above last year and 765 bcf, or 38 percent above average, a huge cushion that can easily meet any late-winter spikes in heating demand.

With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold on the horizon and winter winding down, traders said the huge surplus could pressure prices in late March if contractual obligations force utilities to cycle gas out of inventory to meet seasonal turnover requirements.

A Reuters end-winter inventory poll last week showed analysts expected stocks to end the heating season at an all-time high of 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above average and well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The inventory glut could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

High temperatures in key gas-consuming cities were seen in the mid-40s to the mid-50s Fahrenheit in New York and mostly the low-40s F in Chicago, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday called for below-normal readings for about the western third of the nation, but normal or above-normal readings in the East.

Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell by four to 716, its lowest since October 2009. It was the sixth straight weekly decline and stirred more talk that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.

On Friday, Encana said it would shut in 250 million cubic feet per day of North American gas production immediately and expects to reduce output by up to 600 mmcf per day by the end of the year, adding to previous announced cuts from other producers.

But many traders remain skeptical of announced production cuts, noting the planned reductions so far were not enough to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 billion cubic feet per day, or more than 4 percent.

Analysts said the recent slowdown in drilling has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They noted that producers have shifted spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays which still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year.

PRICES: as of 9:31a.m. EST in $/mmBtu

LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.677 0.034 1.3% 2.637 2.695 19,035 136,053 NGc2 2.811 0.036 1.3% 2.7730 2.833 13,384 77,647 CLc1 105.99 -0.29 -0.3% 105.72 106.80 67,260 32,979 CLc2 106.50 -0.28 -0.3% 106.25 107.29 11,582 316,239

TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.677 2.560 3.140 2.740 2.360 51.42 45.55 CLc1 105.99 100.02 97.57 105.36 94.75 68.69 29.75

(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)