* Front month still above January's 10-year low
* Mild weather on tap for consuming regions
* U.S. crude futures reverse early gains
* Coming Up: EIA natgas, oil data Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. natural gas futures
were about 3 to 4 cents higher early Thursday ahead of weekly
government storage data amid still firm cash gas despite mild
weather in consuming regions.
Analysts also cited upbeat economic data.
Front-month March natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.676 per million British
thermal units in early U.S. activity, up 3.3 cents.
The front month fell in late January to $2.231, a contract
low and the lowest price for a front month since March 2002,
forcing some producers to announce production cuts.
In the cash market, gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point
Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana was heard early near $2.68 on
light volume near 283 million cubic feet, up 8 cents from
Wednesday's average of $2.60.
But early Hub cash deals eased to just 1 cent over the front
month contract, from deals done late Wednessday at about a
6-cent premium.
Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate
NG-NYCZ6 was heard early near $2.91 on volume near 96 mmcf, up
3 cents from Wednesday's average of $2.88.
STORAGE STILL A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES
But despite some price gains last week, one of the mildest
winters on record has slowed storage draws by about 530 billion
cubic feet, or 33 percent, and left a huge cushion in
inventories that could cap any more gains this year.
Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage
owners to pull more than 1.9 trillion cubic feet from inventory
to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season, only
about 1.1 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 42 percent
drop.
Most traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration to show a draw of about 158
bcf when it is released today at about 10:30 a.m. EST, a Reuters
poll showed, versus last year's drop of 102 bcf and the
five-year average decline for that week of 145 bcf.
Last week's EIA gas storage report showed total domestic gas
inventories stood at 2.761 tcf, still a record high for this
time of year and 817 bcf, or 42 percent, above last year and 765
bcf, or 38 percent above average, a huge cushion that can easily
meet any late-winter spikes in heating demand.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold
on the horizon and winter winding down, traders said the huge
surplus could pressure prices in late March if contractual
obligations force utilities to cycle gas out of inventory to
meet seasonal turnover requirements.
A Reuters end-winter inventory poll last week showed
analysts expected stocks to end the heating season at an
all-time high of 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above average and well
above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The inventory glut could also spell trouble for prices late
in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out
of room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
High temperatures in key gas-consuming cities were seen in
the mid-40s to the mid-50s Fahrenheit in New York and mostly the
low-40s F in Chicago, according to the Weather Channel's
weather.com.
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Tuesday called for below-normal readings for about the
western third of the nation, but normal or above-normal readings
in the East.
Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by four to 716, its lowest since October 2009. It was
the sixth straight weekly decline and stirred more talk that low
prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.
(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
On Friday, Encana said it would shut in 250 million
cubic feet per day of North American gas production immediately
and expects to reduce output by up to 600 mmcf per day by the
end of the year, adding to previous announced cuts from other
producers.
But many traders remain skeptical of announced production
cuts, noting the planned reductions so far were not enough to
tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 billion cubic feet
per day, or more than 4 percent.
Analysts said the recent slowdown in drilling has yet to be
reflected in pipeline flows. They noted that producers have
shifted spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays which
still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the
market after processing.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any
major slowdown in gas output until late this year.
PRICES: as of 9:31a.m. EST in $/mmBtu
LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
NGc1 2.677 0.034 1.3% 2.637 2.695 19,035 136,053
NGc2 2.811 0.036 1.3% 2.7730 2.833 13,384 77,647
CLc1 105.99 -0.29 -0.3% 105.72 106.80 67,260 32,979
CLc2 106.50 -0.28 -0.3% 106.25 107.29 11,582 316,239
TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol
NGc1 2.677 2.560 3.140 2.740 2.360 51.42 45.55
CLc1 105.99 100.02 97.57 105.36 94.75 68.69 29.75
