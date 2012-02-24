* Front month still above January's 10-year low
* Mild weather on tap for consuming regions
* U.S. crude futures rise $1/barrel early
* Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. natural gas futures
were about 3 cents lower early Friday, edging off amid ongoing
concerns over mild winter weather and bloated inventories
despite recent production cuts and a high number of nuclear
power plant outages.
Front-month March natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.588 per million British
thermal units in early U.S. activity, down 3.3 cents.
The front month fell in late January to $2.231, a contract
low and the lowest price for a front month since March 2002,
forcing some producers to announce production cuts.
STORAGE STILL A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
fell last week by 166 billion cubic feet, above Reuters poll
estimates for a 158 bcf draw, the year-ago drawdown of 102 bcf
and a five-year average drop of 145 bcf for that week.
But despite Thursday's big draw and some price gains last
week, one of the mildest winters on record has slowed storage
draws by about 510 bcf, or 29 percent, and left a huge cushion
in inventories that could cap any more gains this year.
Thursday's report showed stocks stand at 2.595 trillion
cubic feet - still at record highs for this time of year, and
753 bcf, or 41 percent, above last year and 744 bcf, or 40
percent, above the five-year average level.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage
owners to pull more than 2 tcf from inventory to help meet the
surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.3 tcf of
storage gas has been burned up, a 37 percent drop.
With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold
on the horizon and winter winding down, traders said the huge
surplus could pressure prices in late March if contractual
obligations force utilities to cycle gas out of inventory to
meet seasonal turnover requirements.
Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 80 bcf to 100 bcf versus last year's drop of 85 bcf and the
five-year average decline for that week of 118 bcf.
A Reuters end-winter poll issued last week showed analysts
expected stocks to end the heating season at an all-time high of
2.215 tcf, 43 percent above average and well above the previous
record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The inventory glut could also spell trouble for prices late
in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out
of room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
Temperatures in key gas-consuming cities were seen in the
mid-40s to the mid-50s Fahrenheit in New York and mostly the
low-40s F in Chicago for the next several days, according to the
Weather Channel's weather.com.
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday called for below-normal readings for about the
western third of the nation, but normal or above-normal readings
in the East.
About 15,200 megawatts, or 15 percent, of the nation's
nuclear capacity was offline on Friday, up from just 6,300 MW
out at this time last year and a five-year average outage rate
of about 9,400 MW for this week.
Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by four to 716, its lowest since October 2009. It was
the sixth straight weekly decline and stirred more talk that low
prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.
(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
But many traders remain skeptical of announced production
cuts, noting the planned reductions so far were not enough to
tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or
more than 4 percent.
Analysts said the recent slowdown in drilling has yet to be
reflected in pipeline flows. They noted that producers have
shifted spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays which
still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the
market after processing.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any
major slowdown in gas output until late this year.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)