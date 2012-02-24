* Moderate U.S. weather forecasts pressure prices

* Record-high production, storage also weigh on sentiment

* Recent gas rig count declines, producer cuts limit downside (Updates with closing prices, adds quote, Baker Hughes rig data)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Feb 24 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Friday for a second day as mild winter weather forecasts and high supplies continued to pressure prices despite signs that the market may be tightening.

Recent weekly inventory reports hint at a slightly tighter supply-demand balance.

Traders note nuclear plant outages are running well above normal for this time of year and could boost gas demand by as much as 1 billion cubic feet per day, while recent production cuts may be reducing flowing supplies by a similar amount.

But traders said a stubbornly-mild winter has slowed heating demand and helped build a huge inventory overhang that could keep gas prices on the defensive for much of this year.

"Producers are making attempts to reduce production, and the power industry has increased demand for gas, but weather forecasts remain bearish," said Kyle Cooper, managing director of research at IAF Advisors in Houston.

Front-month March gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire on Monday, finished down 7.1 cents, or 2.7 percent, at $2.55 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.512 and $2.635.

The near contract flirted with breaking through the 40-day spot moving average over the last week, but so far has been unable to close above it. The average on Friday was $2.655.

Front-month gas, which gained 8 percent last week, lost 5 percent this week despite planned output cuts by several key producers and a steadily declining gas drilling rig count.

TRADERS SHRUG OFF DRILLING, STOCKS DATA

Gas prices on Friday did not react to Baker Hughes drilling data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the seventh straight week to a 29-month low of 710.

Producers continue to slow dry gas drilling operations in the face of low prices, but their shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that casts doubts about the impact on supply.

Buyers also failed to step in on Thursday after U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed total domestic gas inventories fell last week by a larger-than-expected 166 billion cubic feet to 2.595 trillion cubic feet.

The draw was well above the Reuters poll estimate of 158 bcf, and trimmed both the inventory surplus to last year and the five-year average.

But storage is still at record highs for this time, standing at 753 bcf, or 41 percent, above a year ago and 744 bcf, or 40 percent, above average, a huge cushion that can easily meet any late-winter spike in demand.

A Reuters poll showed most analysts expect stocks to end the heating season at an all-time high of 2.215 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983, particularly with no extreme cold on the horizon. That could push gas prices below the 10-year low of $2.231 hit in late January.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next 10 days, with daytime highs, at times, topping 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 Celsius).

Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 80 bcf to 104 bcf versus last year's adjusted drop of 85 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 118 bcf.

One of the mildest winters on record has slowed average storage draws by about 510 bcf, or 29 percent.

Last winter at this time, cold weather forced storage owners to pull more than 2 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.3 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 37 percent drop.

The huge overhang could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to the limits of capacity and force more supply into the market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.

WHEN WILL PRODUCTION SLOW?

Many traders remain skeptical of gas production cuts, noting planned reductions so far were not enough to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcfd, or more than 4 percent.

The gas-directed rig count has fallen 24 percent since peaking last year at 936 in October. The steep drop has stirred talk that low gas prices, off nearly a third in the last four months, might finally force producers to slow output.

Chesapeake Energy, the nation's second largest gas producer, reported Tuesday that it had curtailed about 1 bcf per day of natural gas production.

But in its earnings report, the company said it expects 2012 net natural gas production to average 2.65 bcf per day, down only 100 million cfd, or 4 percent, from 2011.

In a report this week, Bernstein Research said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before they would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production.

While low gas price should attract more demand from utilities and industry, most analysts agree it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts.

Most do not see any major slowdown in gas output until late this year, noting the recent slowdown in drilling has not yet been reflected in pipeline flows. (Reporting By Joe Silha)