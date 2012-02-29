* Technical buying after 4 losing sessions props up prices

* Late-winter nuclear plant outages help boost gas demand

* Recent gas rig count declines, producer cuts also lend support

* Record-high supplies still limit gains

* Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas inventory data Thursday (Recasts, updates prices, market activity to close)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Feb 29 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Wednesday, backed by slightly cooler weather forecasts and some technical buying after four straight losing sessions and on the eve of a weekly government inventory report.

While planned output cuts by several key producers and some unexpected nuclear plant outages have helped support prices, traders said a near-record mild winter and record-high supplies were likely to limit gains in the near term.

"We could have seen a little technical bounce back after four days of declines, but the weather is pretty bearish, and I still expect prices to move lower," Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders said.

The front-month gas contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange finished up 9.7 cents, or 3.9 percent, at $2.616 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.502 and $2.62.

Front-month futures ended February up 4.5 percent, their first monthly gain in four months following a 16.3 percent slide in January, the biggest monthly loss in 17 months.

While the outlook turned slightly cooler, AccuWeather.com still expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next week, with daytime highs, at times, climbing into the mid-50s degrees Fahrenheit.

Gas prices hit a 10-year low of $2.231 in late January but have mostly been locked in a trading range between $2.40 and $2.70 ever since, after several producers announced plans to shut in some output due to low prices.

TIGHTER MARKET?

Traders noted recent weekly inventory reports have hinted at a modest tightening in the supply-demand balance, but the slightly supportive data so far has failed to stir buying.

Late-season nuclear plant outages are still running about 6,500 megawatts above normal for this time of year, which could add more than 1 billion cubic feet to daily gas demand.

In addition, relatively cheap gas has drawn more industrial use and prompted more utility fuel switching away from coal.

But weather-related demand this winter has been well below normal, and most traders agree the huge overhang in storage left after a mild winter will likely make it difficult for prices to rally much in the near term.

STORAGE, A BIG PROBLEM FOR BULLS

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday is expected to show that gas inventories fell last week by 90 billion cubic feet, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday.

Stocks dropped an adjusted 85 bcf during the same week last year. The five-year average decline for that week is 118 bcf.

Last week's inventory draw was larger than expected and trimmed both the inventory surplus to last year and the five-year average, but storage at 2.595 trillion cubic feet is still at record highs for this time.

The huge stock surplus of more than 700 bcf, or over 40 percent, should limit any price rally in the near term, traders said. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )

One of the mildest winters on record has slowed average storage draws by about 510 bcf, or 29 percent.

Last winter at this time, cold weather forced storage owners to pull more than 2 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.3 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 37 percent drop.

With no extreme cold on the horizon, most analysts expect stocks to end the heating season at an all-time high of 2.2 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The inventory overhang could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.

WHEN WILL PRODUCTION SLOW?

EIA data on Wednesday showed that lower 48 U.S. gross natural gas production in December slipped from a record high in November. It was the first significant decline in 10 months.

Traders have been waiting for steep declines in gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers to be reflected in output data, but the EIA said the largest decline, seen in Wyoming, was partly due to a compressor fire.

Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell for the seventh straight week to a 29-month low. The 24 percent slide since the count peaked at 936 in October has stirred talk that low prices may finally slow production. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets the impact on overall dry gas supply.

A Bernstein Research report last week said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before they would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production.

Most analysts agree it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by David Gregorio)