* Shorts cover ahead of weekend after steep slide Thursday
* Nuclear outages, rig count falls, producer cuts support
* Mild weather, high supplies limit price gains
* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday
NEW YORK, March 2 Front-month U.S. natural
gas futures, backed by short covering after Thursday's steep
slide and ahead of the weekend, edged higher early Friday, but
fairly mild late-winter weather forecasts and bloated supplies
continued to limit the upside.
Gas prices cratered nearly 6 percent on Thursday after a
U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed gas
inventories fell last week by just 82 billion cubic feet, below
the Reuters poll estimate of 90 bcf and well below the five-year
average decline for that week of 118 bcf.
It was the biggest one-day slide for front-month futures in
more than a month.
While planned output cuts by several key producers and
unexpected nuclear plant outages have lent some support to
prices over the last few weeks, traders said the huge overhang
in storage and tapering winter demand were likely to keep gas
prices on the defensive until summer cooling loads kick in.
At 8:50 a.m. EST, the front-month gas futures contract
on the New York Mercantile Exchange was up 1.1 cents at
$2.474 per million British thermal units after trading in a
narrow range between $2.461 and $2.499.
Storage is at a record for this time and is likely to end
winter at an all-time high, particularly with no extreme cold on
the horizon. That could push front-month futures, which have
been locked in a trading range between $2.40 and $2.70 since
hitting a 10-year low of $2.231 in late January, to fresh lows.
After some cool weather over the weekend or early next week,
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to warm to above normal as
daytime highs climb to the mid- or high 50s Fahrenheit.
TIGHTER MARKET
While on an absolute basis, the weekly stock draw was seen
as bearish, traders noted recent inventory reports have hinted
at a modest tightening in the supply-demand balance. But the
slightly supportive data so far has failed to stir buying.
Late-season nuclear plant outages are still running about
6,500 megawatts above normal for this time of year, which could
add more than 1 billion cubic feet to daily gas demand.
And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per
day from flowing supply.
In addition, relatively cheap gas has drawn more industrial
use and prompted more utility fuel switching away from coal.
But with production still running at or near all-time highs
and inventories set to end the heating season at a record peak,
few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term.
STORAGE, THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FOR BULLS
The weekly stock draw widened the surplus to last year by 3
bcf to 756 bcf, or 43 percent, and added 36 bcf to the five-year
average excess, raising the total to 780 bcf, or 45 percent.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )
Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 66 bcf to 95 bcf versus last year's adjusted drop of 63 bcf
and the five-year average decline for that week of 92 bcf.
Last winter at this time, cold weather forced storage owners
to pull nearly 2.1 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in
heating demand. This season, one of the mildest on record, only
1.34 tcf of storage gas has been burned, a 36 percent drop.
Most analysts expect stocks to end the heating season at 2.2
tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )
The inventory overhang could also spell trouble for prices
late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill
to capacity and force more supply into the market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
IS PRODUCTION SLOWING?
Traders are waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig
report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas count
slid to its lowest since September 2009. It was the seventh
straight weekly decline and stirred more talk that low prices
were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.
EIA data on Wednesday showed that December gross natural gas
production in the lower 48 U.S. states slipped slightly from a
record high in November. It was the first decline in 10 months.
But the EIA said the largest drop, seen in Wyoming, was
partly due to a compressor fire. Output in key shale plays such
as Marcellus continued to grow.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling
to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in
spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still
produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in pure dry gas operations.
A Bernstein Research report last week said the gas-directed
rig count would have to drop to about 600 before it would be
comfortable forecasting flat to falling production.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any
major slowdown in gas output until late this year.
Prices as of 8:57 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu:
LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
NGc1 2.471 0.008 0.3% 2.461 2.499 11,951 156,551
NGc2 2.594 0.015 0.6% 2.5800 2.616 4,538 54,096
CLc1 108.34 -0.50 -0.5% 107.62 109.03 38,925 353,125
CLc2 108.80 -0.47 -0.4% 108.08 109.41 6,609 88,332
TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol
NGc1 2.471 2.540 3.050 2.680 2.370 45.04 47.89
CLc1 108.34 101.85 99.27 111.62 95.22 64.32 28.24
(Reporting By Joe Silha)