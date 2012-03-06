* Front month still above January's 10-year low

* Mild weather on tap long-term for most of nation

* U.S. crude futures sink more than $1/barrel early

* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday

NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. natural gas futures were flat to about 2 cents higher in early trade Tuesday, attempting to recover from Monday's 5 percent drop to below technical support amid ongoing concerns over bloated inventories and mild weather.

Front month April natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.376 per million British thermal units in early U.S. activity, up 2.1 cents.

The spot contract fell in late January to $2.231, the lowest price for a front month since March 2002, forcing some producers to announce production cuts.

STORAGE A PROBLEM FOR PRICES

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories fell to 2.513 trillion cubic feet, still at record highs for this time of year, and with no extreme cold on the horizon, stocks are likely to end winter at an all-time high.

The weekly stock draw widened the inventory surplus to last year and the five-year average, leaving both well above 700 billion cubic feet, a huge cushion to meet any spike in demand.

Early withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report range from 56 bcf to 95 bcf versus last year's adjusted drop of 63 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 92 bcf.

Last winter at this time, cold weather forced storage owners to pull nearly 2.1 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand. This season, one of the mildest on record, only 1.34 tcf of storage gas has been burned, a 36 percent drop.

Most analysts expect stocks to end the heating season at 2.2 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market.

OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET

Nuclear plant outages were running at about 18,500 megawatts, or 19 percent, on Tuesday, up from 12,300 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 13,100 MW.

Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand.

And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply.

Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more expensive coal.

But with production still running at or near all-time highs, few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term.

Traders were awaiting the EIA's short-term energy outlook on Tuesday, possibly looking for signs that the agency had cut its estimate for marketed gas production this year.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

After some early-week cool weather in the Northeast, the National Weather Service six to 10-day outlook issued on Monday again called for above or much-above-normal readings for nearly the entire country.

Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell for an eighth straight week to a 31-month low of 691.

The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output.

Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in dry gas output.

A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production.

Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year.

PRICES: as of 9:09 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu

LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.375 0.020 0.9% 2.347 2.382 16,225 85,415 NGc2 2.480 0.008 0.3% 2.4600 2.491 5,561 36,208 CLc1 105.37 -1.35 -1.3% 105.12 107.34 67,295 299,664 CLc2 105.84 -1.34 -1.3% 105.6 107.71 17,117 65,743

TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.375 2.530 3.020 2.690 2.330 41.02 51.81 CLc1 105.37 102.26 99.56 111.19 97.21 54.66 29.49

(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)