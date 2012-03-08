NEW YORK, March 8 Front-month U.S. natural
gas futures extended losses early Thursday after a government
report showed a weekly inventory draw below market expectations.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
total domestic gas inventories fell last week by 80 billion
cubic feet to 2.433 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts
polled by Reuters had expected an 84 bcf decline.
By 10:31 a.m. EST (1531 GMT), the NYMEX front-month gas
futures contract slid 5.2 cents, or 2.3 percent, to $2.25
per million British thermal units, an April contract low and the
lowest for the near month in six weeks.
Gas prices are hovering just above the 10-year low of $2.231
hit in late January.
Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30
a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.305 area.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)