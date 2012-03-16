* Front month remains above Tuesday's 10-year spot low

* Mild weather on tap for most of nation

* US crude futures rise nearly $1/barrel early

* Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Thursday

NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. natural gas futures edged about 2 cents higher early Friday on stronger crude futures and some short covering ahead of the weekend, after sliding to their lowest mark in just over 10 years early this week.

Front-month April natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.299 per million British thermal units in early activity, up 2 cents.

On Tuesday the contract slid to $2.204, the lowest price for a front month in just over 10 years. The front month had fallen nearly 13 percent so far this month as mild late-winter weather curbed heating demand across consuming regions.

But other contracts have shown some gains this week, amid a high number of nuclear plant outages and planned production cuts that should encourage more industrial demand in the coming months.

"The surplus still building in inventory versus both last year and the five year average is going to get harder and harder to work off with only weeks until the start of spring. As such for the short to medium term I doubt natural gas is going to reverse the downtrend it has been in for an extended period of time," said Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella.

He added that the market may still see times when "short covering rallies take hold. But I do not expect a sustained trend change," Chirichella said.

In the cash market, weekend gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub NG-W-HH traded under $2 early Friday, but was averaging just over $2 on active volume near 920 million cubic feet, down 7 cents from Thursday's average of $2.07 and at its lowest mark since September 2009.

Early Hub cash deals were done at about a 20-cent discount to the front month contract, flat with deals done late Thursday.

Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 was heard early near $2.11 on volume near 129 mmcf, down 4 cents from Thursday's average of $2.15 and also at its lowest price since September 2009.

STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES

Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories fell 64 billion cubic feet last week, above Reuters poll estimates for a 57 bcf draw and the year-ago drop of 60 bcf.

But traders noted the drop was below the five-year average drawdown of 79 bcf for that week, and stocks, at 2.369 trillion cubic feet, are still 45 percent above year-ago levels and nearly 52 percent above the five-year average level.

With extreme mild weather across much of the nation this week, most traders expect next week's EIA report to show an early injection into storage.

Early estimates for next week's EIA report range from a build of 7 bcf to 16 bcf versus the year-ago adjusted decline of 20 bcf and a five-year average drop for that week of 17 bcf.

Also with no extreme weather on the horizon, stocks are expected to end winter at an all-time high of 2.2 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The cushion could spell more trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market.

OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET

Nuclear plant outages were running at about 19,600 megawatts, or 20 percent, again on Friday, up from 14,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 15,600 MW.

Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand.

And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply.

Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more expensive coal.

But with production still running at or near all-time highs, few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above or much-above-normal readings for about the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal readings only in the West.

Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell for a ninth straight week to a 32-month low of 670.

The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Alden Bentley)