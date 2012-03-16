* Front month remains above Tuesday's 10-year spot low
* US crude futures end up nearly $2/barrel
* Mild weather still on tap for much of the nation
* Coming Up: CFTC futures trade data Friday
(Updates prices to settlement, recasts)
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. natural gas
futures rose 2 percent on Friday, eking out a slight
gain on the week, after tumbling early this week to their lowest
mark in just over 10 years.
Traders cited short covering ahead of the weekend, much
stronger crude futures and a declining drilling rig count as
reasons for the gains.
But most expected little upside near-term, with mild
late-winter weather expected to curb any late-season heating
demand.
Front-month April natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange rose 4.7 cents, or 2.06 percent, to
settle at $2.326 per million British thermal units.
The contract gained 0.2 cent on the week.
On Tuesday the front month tumbled to $2.204, the lowest
price for a spot contract in just over 10 years.
Despite this week's gains, the front month is still down 11
percent so far this month amid concerns over bloated inventories
and the mild weather.
While the market remains vulnerable to more short covering
rallies, most said the bearish fundamentals would continue to
weigh on sentiment.
"The surplus still building in inventory versus both last
year and the five-year average is going to get harder and harder
to work off with only weeks until the start of spring. As such,
for the short to medium-term, I doubt natural gas is going to
reverse the downtrend it has been in for an extended period of
time," said Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella.
Cash prices were also doing little to support futures, with
weekend gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub
NG-W-HH down 6 cents at $2.01, its lowest mark since September
2009.
Late Hub cash deals eased to 22 cents under the front-month
contract, from deals done late Thursday at a 20-cent discount.
Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate
NG-NYCZ6 fell 3 cents to $2.12, also its lowest price since
September 2009, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 1 cent higher on
the day at $2.10.
STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Thursday's storage report from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed total domestic gas inventories fell to
2.369 trillion cubic feet but remain 45 percent above year-ago
levels and nearly 52 percent above the five-year average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
With extreme mild weather across much of the nation this
week, most traders expect next week's EIA report to show an
early injection into storage.
Early estimates for next week's EIA report range from a
build of 7 bcf to 16 bcf versus the year-ago adjusted decline of
20 bcf and a five-year average drop for that week of 17 bcf.
Without some late-season cold or early heat, stocks are on
track to end winter at an all-time high of 2.2 tcf, well above
the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The cushion could spell more trouble for prices late in the
summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity
and force more supply into the market.
OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET
Nuclear plant outages were running at about 19,600
megawatts, or 20 percent, again on Friday, up from 14,900 MW out
a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 15,600 MW.
Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per
day or more from flowing supply.
Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and
prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more
expensive coal.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday again called for above or much-above-normal readings
for about the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal
readings only in the West.
Baker Hughes drilling data on Friday showed the gas-directed
rig count fell for a 10th straight week to a 10-year low of 663.
The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk
that low prices might finally slow output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling
to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in
spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids still produces
plenty of associated gas that partly offsets reductions in dry
gas output.
A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count
would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable
forecasting flat to falling production, but some traders think
that number is still too high.
Most market participants, noting it will be difficult to
balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not
expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)