NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. natural gas futures lost
ground Monday morning after some early buying, as record high
supplies and forecasts for milder late-week forecasts offset
recent declines in drilling and cool Northeast and Midwest
weather at the start of the week.
Despite an early attempt to rally, few traders expect much
upside in the near term, with production still running at or
near all-time highs, inventories at a record high for this time
of year and spring temperatures gradually slowing demand.
At 9:15 a.m. EDT (1315 GMT), the front-month April gas
futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange,
which expires on Wednesday, was down 1.3 cents at $2.262 per
million British thermal units after trading between $2.272 and
$2.318.
Gas prices lost 2.2 percent last week and are down some 13
percent this month, with record mild March weather pressuring
front-month futures to a 10-year low of $2.204 two weeks ago.
High gas production, primarily from shale, has put pressure
on gas prices over the last year, but traders said recent steep
declines in gas drilling have stirred expectations that low
prices would finally force producers to slow record output.
But production cuts announced so far are not nearly enough
to soak up all the excess supply, particularly with storage set
to start the injection season at a record high and likely to
test the limits of capacity before next heating season.
After a cool start to the week, AccuWeather.com expects
temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming
regions, to warm to above normal by midweek, but daytime highs
of about 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.6 Celsius) will fall well
short of the record readings seen over the last two weeks.
RECORD PRODUCTION
Gas prices on Friday again failed to react to Baker Hughes
data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the 11th
straight week to 652, its lowest level since May 2002 when there
were 640 rigs operating.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
But despite the steady decline in gas drilling, the slowdown
has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still
estimated to be at or near record high levels.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday will
issue its gross natural gas production report for January after
reporting a slight drop for December late last month.
Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to
drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting
the producer's shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays
still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in pure dry gas output.
Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output
until later this year.
INVENTORY GLUT
U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed
total gas inventories rose by 11 billion cubic feet to 2.380
trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time.
The build was slightly above market expectations and came
about two weeks earlier than usual. It was the first time in
five years that storage registered a gain for that week.
The inventory surplus, now more than 50 percent above the
five-year average, should provide a huge cushion to meet any
spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this
year. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Storage is likely to finish the month at an all-time high of
about 2.45 tcf, more than 55 percent above normal and easily
beating the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range
from 20 bcf to 58 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 7 bcf
and the five-year average decline for that week of 8 bcf.
Traders said the huge storage overhang could drive prices
lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades, then
pressure prices again late in the April-through-October
stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and
force more supply into a well-supplied market.
While cheap gas has also slightly tightened the
supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers use more of the
fuel and utilities switch to gas from pricier coal to generate
power, most analysts agree it will be very difficult for prices
to move higher until production shows concrete signs of slowing.
Prices as of 9:18 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu:
LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
NGc1 2.252 -0.023 -1.0% 2.248 2.318 16,121 155,467
NGc2 2.346 -0.027 -1.1% 2.3420 2.419 18,413 99,261
CLc1 107.02 0.15 0.1% 106.19 107.32 36,360 295,474
CLc2 107.51 0.16 0.2% 106.7 107.81 7,107 76,250
TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol
NGc1 2.252 2.420 2.810 2.530 2.170 38.9 46.04
CLc1 107.02 105.96 101.38 108.58 104.58 54.7 25.17
