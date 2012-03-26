* Cool early-week weather props up prices

NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. natural gas futures lost ground Monday morning after some early buying, as record high supplies and forecasts for milder late-week forecasts offset recent declines in drilling and cool Northeast and Midwest weather at the start of the week.

Despite an early attempt to rally, few traders expect much upside in the near term, with production still running at or near all-time highs, inventories at a record high for this time of year and spring temperatures gradually slowing demand.

At 9:15 a.m. EDT (1315 GMT), the front-month April gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expires on Wednesday, was down 1.3 cents at $2.262 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.272 and $2.318.

Gas prices lost 2.2 percent last week and are down some 13 percent this month, with record mild March weather pressuring front-month futures to a 10-year low of $2.204 two weeks ago.

High gas production, primarily from shale, has put pressure on gas prices over the last year, but traders said recent steep declines in gas drilling have stirred expectations that low prices would finally force producers to slow record output.

But production cuts announced so far are not nearly enough to soak up all the excess supply, particularly with storage set to start the injection season at a record high and likely to test the limits of capacity before next heating season.

After a cool start to the week, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to warm to above normal by midweek, but daytime highs of about 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.6 Celsius) will fall well short of the record readings seen over the last two weeks.

RECORD PRODUCTION

Gas prices on Friday again failed to react to Baker Hughes data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the 11th straight week to 652, its lowest level since May 2002 when there were 640 rigs operating.

But despite the steady decline in gas drilling, the slowdown has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday will issue its gross natural gas production report for January after reporting a slight drop for December late last month.

Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting the producer's shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in pure dry gas output.

Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year.

INVENTORY GLUT

U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed total gas inventories rose by 11 billion cubic feet to 2.380 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time.

The build was slightly above market expectations and came about two weeks earlier than usual. It was the first time in five years that storage registered a gain for that week.

The inventory surplus, now more than 50 percent above the five-year average, should provide a huge cushion to meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Storage is likely to finish the month at an all-time high of about 2.45 tcf, more than 55 percent above normal and easily beating the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 20 bcf to 58 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 7 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 8 bcf.

Traders said the huge storage overhang could drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades, then pressure prices again late in the April-through-October stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into a well-supplied market.

While cheap gas has also slightly tightened the supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities switch to gas from pricier coal to generate power, most analysts agree it will be very difficult for prices to move higher until production shows concrete signs of slowing.

