* Front month sinks early to lowest since February 2002

* Mild late-week forecasts, record supplies weigh on prices

* Coming up: API oil inventory data Tuesday

NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. natural gas futures got thrown on the defensive early Tuesday as mild weather forecasts for the Northeast and Midwest and record high supplies drove the front-month contract to a 10-year low despite recent signs that the market may be tightening.

While a cool start to the week did stir some late season heating demand, traders said gas prices have been struggling with production running at or near all-time highs, inventories still at a record high for this time of year and early spring temperatures mostly slowing overall demand.

At 8:50 a.m. EDT (1250 GMT), front-month April gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire on Wednesday, was down 4.4 cents, or 2 percent, at $2.182 per million British thermal units. It sank early to $2.176 which marked the lowest for the nearby contract since February 2002.

Record supplies and a mild March have helped drive the front-month contract down 16 percent so far this month, with more downside possible unless weather demand picks up.

While high gas production, primarily from shale, has put pressure on prices this year, recent steep declines in gas drilling have stirred expectations that low prices would finally force producers to slow record output.

Several producers have announced output cuts, but traders said the reductions were not nearly enough to soak up much of the excess supply, particularly with inventories set to start the stock-building season at a record and likely to test storage capacity limits later this summer.

After some cool early-week weather, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next 10 days, , with daytime highs frequently topping 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.6 Celsius).

RECORD PRODUCTION

Gas prices last week again failed to react to Baker Hughes data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the 11th straight week to 652, its lowest level since May 2002 when there were 640 rigs operating.

But despite the steady decline in gas drilling, the slowdown has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday will issue its gross natural gas production report for January after reporting a slight drop for December late last month.

Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting the producer's shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in pure dry gas output.

Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year.

INVENTORY GLUT

U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed total gas inventories rose by 11 billion cubic feet to 2.380 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time.

The build was slightly above market expectations and came about two weeks earlier than usual. It was the first time in five years that storage registered a gain for that week.

The inventory surplus, now more than 50 percent above the five-year average, should provide a huge cushion to meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Storage is likely to finish the month at an all-time high of about 2.45 tcf, more than 55 percent above normal and easily beating the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 20 bcf to 58 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 7 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 8 bcf.

Traders said the huge storage overhang could drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades, then pressure prices again late in the April-through-October stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into a well-supplied market.

While cheap gas has slightly tightened the supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities switch to gas from pricier coal to generate power, most analysts agree it will be very difficult for prices to move higher until production shows concrete signs of slowing.

Prices as of 8:57 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu:

LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.189 -0.037 -1.7% 2.176 2.238 11,156 102,967 NGc2 2.279 -0.040 -1.7% 2.2650 2.329 17,430 74,630 CLc1 107.09 0.06 0.1% 106.67 107.44 33,324 260,269 CLc2 107.57 0.02 0.0% 107.18 107.94 6,921 59,973

TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.189 2.410 2.790 2.470 2.190 36.3 46.75 CLc1 107.09 106.17 101.46 108.61 104.6 54.34 25.33

(Reporting By Joe Silha)