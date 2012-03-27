* Front month sinks early to lowest since February 2002

NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. natural gas futures dropped to a new 10-year low on Tuesday as forecasts for mild weather in Northeast and Midwest plus expectations that gas inventories continue to build pressured prices despite signs that the market has tightened.

While a cool start to the week did stir some late season heating demand, traders said gas prices have been on the defensive this month. Production is at or near an all-time peak, inventories are still record high for this time and early spring temperatures have slowed overall demand.

Front-month April gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire on Wednesday, finished down 1.8 cents at $2.208 per million British thermal units. The contract slid early to $2.176, the lowest for the lead month since February 2002.

"The near-term fundamentals continue to point to lackluster demand and production is still strong. That's likely to lead to another injection on Thursday," said Eric Bickel, analyst at Summit Energy in Kentucky.

Spreads to winter contracts continued to widen, with the December premium to April gaining nearly a penny to $1.065. That spread has spiked nearly 34 percent so far this month as mild March weather slowed demand and pressured prompt months.

While high gas production, primarily from shale, has put pressure on prices this year, recent steep declines in gas drilling have stirred expectations that low prices might finally force producers to slow record output.

Several producers have announced output cuts, but traders said the reductions were not nearly enough to soak up much of the excess supply, particularly with inventories set to start the spring and summer stock-building season at a record. That will likely test storage capacity limits before next winter.

Record supplies and a mild March have helped drive the front-month contract down nearly 16 percent so far this month, with more downside possible unless weather demand picks up.

After some cool early week weather, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next 10 days, with daytime highs frequently topping 60 degrees Fahrenheit (16 degrees Celsius).

RECORD PRODUCTION

Gas prices last week again failed to react to Baker Hughes data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the 11th straight week to 652, its lowest since May 2002 when there were 640 rigs operating.

The steady decline in gas drilling has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels.

Traders were waiting to see if U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday will show gross natural gas production in January fell for a second month.

In late February, the agency reported a slight drop for December, the first measurable decline since well freeze offs curbed output in January and February 2011.

Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting the producer's shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in pure dry gas output.

Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year.

INVENTORY GLUT

U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed that total gas inventories rose for the first time this year to 2.380 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time and more than 800 billion cubic feet, or nearly 55 percent, above the five-year average.

The build came about two weeks earlier than usual and was the first time in five years that storage gained in that week. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

The inventory surplus, which should provide a hefty cushion to meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year, is expected to grow further in coming weeks.

Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA storage report range from 20 bcf to 58 bcf, with most expecting a build in the mid-40s. Stocks rose an adjusted 7 bcf for the same week last year. The five-year average for that week is an 8 bcf decline.

Storage is likely to finish the month at an all-time high of about 2.45 tcf, more than 55 percent above normal and easily beating the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

Traders said the huge storage overhang could drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades, then pressure prices again late in the April-through-October stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into a well-supplied market.

While cheap gas has slightly tightened the supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities switch to gas from pricier coal to generate power, most analysts agree it will be very difficult for prices to move higher until production shows concrete signs of slowing. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Bob Burgdorfer)