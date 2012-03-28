* Front month sinks early to lowest since February 2002
* Estimates for big storage build Thursday pressure prices
* Mild weather forecasts, high production also weigh
* Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natural gas storage data Thursday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. natural gas futures
ended down Wednesday, with April hitting a 10-year spot low
before expiration as record-high supplies, mild weather
forecasts and expectations for a sizable inventory build on
Thursday undercut prices for the third straight session.
Record-high temperatures in March have slowed heating demand
and helped drive gas prices down 16 percent so far this month,
particularly with production running at or near all-time highs
and inventories still at a record high for this time.
Front-month April gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange expired down 1.7 cents at $2.191 per million
British thermal units after slipping early to $2.163, the lowest
for the lead month since February 2002.
"Prices hit another new low, and I think that's going to
continue. There's a lot of gas around, there's not a lot of
demand during the (spring) shoulder period," a
Pennsylvania-based trader said.
Spreads to winter contracts continued to widen, with the
December premium to May edging slightly higher to 98.1 cents.
That spread has spiked nearly 40 percent so far this month as
mild March weather slowed demand and pressured prompt months.
While recent gas drilling declines and planned production
cuts by several producers have stirred expectations that bloated
supplies might finally tighten, traders said the reductions were
not nearly enough to soak up all of the excess supply.
Most expect more pressure on prices, at least until weather
demand picks up.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above
normal for the next two weeks, with daytime highs at times
climbing to 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius).
HIGH PRODUCTION
Traders will be looking for some sign that record output is
slowing when the Energy Information Administration on Thursday
releases its gross natural gas production report for January.
In late February, the agency reported a slight drop for
December, the first measurable decline since well freeze-offs
curbed output in January and February 2011.
Gas prices failed to garner support last week from Baker
Hughes data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the 11th
straight week to 652, its lowest since May 2002 when there were
640 rigs operating.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
The steady decline in gas drilling has yet to be reflected
in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near
record high levels, primarily due to rising output from shale.
Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to
drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting
the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays
still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in pure dry gas output.
Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output
until later this year.
INVENTORY WORRIES
Last week's EIA storage report showed that gas inventories
had climbed 11 billion cubic feet to 2.38 trillion cubic feet, a
record for that time of year and more than 800 billion cubic
feet, or nearly 55 percent, above the five-year average.
That build, the first in 2012, came about two weeks earlier
than usual and marked the first time in five years that storage
gained in that week.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
EIA's storage data on Thursday is expected to show that gas
inventories rose last week by 45 billion cubic feet, according
to a Reuters poll of traders and analysts on Wednesday.
Those on the high side of estimates said steeper cash
discounts to futures last week of between 15 and 25 cents were
likely encouraging early injections, particularly among economic
players that use high-deliverability salt dome facilities in the
producing region.
Stocks climbed an adjusted 7 bcf for the same week last
year. The five-year average for that week is an 8 bcf decline.
The inventory surplus should provide a hefty cushion to meet
any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this
year. It is expected to grow further in coming weeks, at least
until air conditioning demand picks up and slows injections.
Storage is likely to finish the month at about 2.45 tcf,
more than 55 percent above normal and easily beating the
previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
Traders said the huge storage overhang could drive prices
even lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades, then
pressure prices again late in the April-through-October
stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and
force more supply into a well-supplied market.
While cheap gas has slightly tightened the supply-demand
balance this year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and
utilities switch to gas from pricier coal to generate power,
most analysts agree it will be very difficult for prices to move
higher until production shows concrete signs of slowing.
