* New front-month May contract slips early
* Estimates for big storage build Thursday pressure prices
* Mild weather forecasts, high production also weigh
* Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natural gas storage data Thursday
NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. natural gas futures fell
early Thursday for the fourth straight session as record-high
supplies, mild weather forecasts and expectations for a sizable
weekly inventory build this morning again hit prices.
A record-mild March stunted heating demand and helped drive
inventories to their highest level for this time of year.
Traders said expectations for another weekly storage build
in Thursday's report, the second gain of the year, have raised
concerns that the huge inventory surplus could drive gas prices
to new lows this spring as weather demand fades.
At 8:50 a.m. EDT (1250 GMT), the new front-month May gas
futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was
down 3.3 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $2.249 per million British
thermal units after trading between $2.24 and $2.277.
April expired down 1.7 cents at $2.191 on Wednesday after
slipping early to a 10-year spot low of $2.163.
Gas prices are down about 15 percent this month and few
traders expect much upside until weather demand picks up,
particularly with production running at or near all-time highs
and inventories still at a record high for this time.
AccuWeather.com still expects temperatures in the Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above
normal for the next two weeks, with daytime highs at times
climbing above 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius).
While recent gas drilling declines and planned production
cuts by several producers have stirred talk that bloated
supplies might finally tighten, traders said the reductions were
not nearly enough to soak up all of the excess supply.
INVENTORY WORRIES
Last week's Energy Information Administration storage report
showed that gas inventories had climbed 11 billion cubic feet to
2.38 trillion cubic feet, a record for that time of year and
more than 800 bcf, or 54 percent, above the five-year average.
That build, the first in 2012, came about two weeks earlier
than usual and marked the first time in five years that storage
gained in that week.
EIA's storage data on Thursday is expected to show that gas
inventories rose last week by 45 bcf, according to a Reuters
poll of traders and analysts on Wednesday.
Those on the high side of estimates said steeper cash
discounts to futures last week of 15-25 cents were likely
encouraging early injections, particularly among economic
players that use high-deliverability salt dome facilities in the
producing region.
Stocks climbed an adjusted 7 bcf for the same week last
year. The five-year average for that week is an 8 bcf decline.
The inventory surplus should provide a hefty cushion to meet
any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this
year. It is expected to grow further in coming weeks, at least
until air conditioning demand picks up and slows injections.
Storage is set to finish the month at about 2.45 tcf, more
than 55 percent above normal and easily beating the previous
March 31 record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
Traders said the huge storage overhang could drive prices
even lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades, then
pressure prices again late in the April-through-October
stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and
force more supply into a well-supplied market.
PRODUCTION, ALSO A PROBLEM FOR BULLS
A steady decline in gas drilling - the Baker Hughes
gas-directed rig count has dropped for 11 straight weeks to a
10-year low of 652 - has stirred expectations that low gas
prices would finally force producers to slow dry gas output.
But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows,
which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels,
primarily due to rising output from shale.
Traders will be looking for some sign that output is slowing
when on Thursday the EIA releases its gross natural gas
production report for January.
In late February, the agency reported a slight drop for
December, the first measurable decline since well freeze offs
curbed output in January and February 2011.
Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to
drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting
the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays
still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in pure dry gas output.
Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output
until later this year.
While cheap gas has slightly tightened the supply-demand
balance this year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and
utilities switch to gas from pricier coal to generate power,
most analysts agree it will be very difficult for prices to move
higher until production shows concrete signs of slowing.
