NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. natural gas futures fell early Thursday for the fourth straight session as record-high supplies, mild weather forecasts and expectations for a sizable weekly inventory build this morning again hit prices.

A record-mild March stunted heating demand and helped drive inventories to their highest level for this time of year.

Traders said expectations for another weekly storage build in Thursday's report, the second gain of the year, have raised concerns that the huge inventory surplus could drive gas prices to new lows this spring as weather demand fades.

At 8:50 a.m. EDT (1250 GMT), the new front-month May gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was down 3.3 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $2.249 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.24 and $2.277.

April expired down 1.7 cents at $2.191 on Wednesday after slipping early to a 10-year spot low of $2.163.

Gas prices are down about 15 percent this month and few traders expect much upside until weather demand picks up, particularly with production running at or near all-time highs and inventories still at a record high for this time.

AccuWeather.com still expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next two weeks, with daytime highs at times climbing above 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius).

While recent gas drilling declines and planned production cuts by several producers have stirred talk that bloated supplies might finally tighten, traders said the reductions were not nearly enough to soak up all of the excess supply.

INVENTORY WORRIES

Last week's Energy Information Administration storage report showed that gas inventories had climbed 11 billion cubic feet to 2.38 trillion cubic feet, a record for that time of year and more than 800 bcf, or 54 percent, above the five-year average.

That build, the first in 2012, came about two weeks earlier than usual and marked the first time in five years that storage gained in that week.

EIA's storage data on Thursday is expected to show that gas inventories rose last week by 45 bcf, according to a Reuters poll of traders and analysts on Wednesday.

Those on the high side of estimates said steeper cash discounts to futures last week of 15-25 cents were likely encouraging early injections, particularly among economic players that use high-deliverability salt dome facilities in the producing region.

Stocks climbed an adjusted 7 bcf for the same week last year. The five-year average for that week is an 8 bcf decline.

The inventory surplus should provide a hefty cushion to meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year. It is expected to grow further in coming weeks, at least until air conditioning demand picks up and slows injections.

Storage is set to finish the month at about 2.45 tcf, more than 55 percent above normal and easily beating the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

Traders said the huge storage overhang could drive prices even lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades, then pressure prices again late in the April-through-October stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into a well-supplied market.

PRODUCTION, ALSO A PROBLEM FOR BULLS

A steady decline in gas drilling - the Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count has dropped for 11 straight weeks to a 10-year low of 652 - has stirred expectations that low gas prices would finally force producers to slow dry gas output.

But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels, primarily due to rising output from shale.

Traders will be looking for some sign that output is slowing when on Thursday the EIA releases its gross natural gas production report for January.

In late February, the agency reported a slight drop for December, the first measurable decline since well freeze offs curbed output in January and February 2011.

Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in pure dry gas output.

Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year.

While cheap gas has slightly tightened the supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities switch to gas from pricier coal to generate power, most analysts agree it will be very difficult for prices to move higher until production shows concrete signs of slowing.

Prices as of 9:03 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu:

LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.254 -0.028 -1.2% 2.24 2.277 11,200 74,737 NGc2 2.370 -0.031 -1.3% 2.3580 2.392 3,525 113,462 CLc1 105.24 -0.17 -0.2% 104.72 105.70 38,741 209,036 CLc2 105.80 -0.16 -0.2% 105.26 106.23 10,548 53,510

TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.254 2.390 2.770 2.400 2.200 41.42 48.52 CLc1 105.24 106.45 101.57 108.21 104.5 48.05 25

(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)