* Market stages technical bounce after 4-day sell-off

* Mild weather forecasts, high production limit buying

* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday

NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early Friday on short-covering ahead of the weekend after four straight losing sessions in the face of mild weather forecasts and Thursday's bearish reports on inventory and production.

Gas prices sold off sharply on Thursday, finishing down nearly 6 percent after hitting a 10-year low on government data showing an unexpectedly large weekly inventory build and record high gas production in January.

Chart traders agreed the market was oversold and due for a technical bounce after a four-day slide, but few expected much upside, with inventories and production at record highs and mild spring weather likely to further dampen demand.

At 8:55 a.m. EDT (1255 GMT), the front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was up 0.8 cent at $2.157 per million British thermal units after sinking overnight to $2.113, the lowest for the nearby contract since February 2002.

Gas prices seem set to finish March down about 18 percent, the biggest one-month dive in 19 months.

Without warmer weather to kick up air conditioning load or concrete signs that production was slowing, most traders expect gas prices to remain on the defensive.

AccuWeather.com still expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next 10 days, but traders said high readings in the 60s Fahrenheit area were not likely to stir much demand.

PRODUCTION, ALSO A PROBLEM FOR BULLS

A steady decline in gas drilling - the Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count has dropped for 11 straight weeks to a 10-year low of 652 - has stirred expectations that low gas prices would finally force producers to slow dry gas output and tighten supplies. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels, primarily due to rising output from shale.

Energy Information Administration production data on Thursday offered little hope for the bulls, with January gross gas output climbing to a record high of 72.85 billion cubic feet per day, eclipsing the previous peak of 72.68 bcfd in November.

The slight drop the agency reported for December, the first measurable decline since well freeze offs curbed output in January and February 2011, had raised expectations that producers might finally be curtailing output.

Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in pure dry gas output.

Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year.

INVENTORY WORRIES

Energy Information Administration data on Thursday also showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 57 bcf to 2.437 trillion cubic feet.

The build, the second in 2012 and the largest ever for March, drove stocks further into record territory for this time of year and sharply widened the already-huge surpluses to year-ago and the five-year average.

Those on the high side of estimates said steeper cash discounts to futures last week of 15-25 cents likely prompted more injections, particularly among economic players that use high-deliverability salt dome storage in the producing region.

Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs.

Builds this year have started about two weeks earlier than usual, and storage is set to finish the month near 2.5 tcf, about 60 percent above normal and easily above the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf from 1983.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 8 bcf to 49 bcf versus last year's adjusted draw of 29 bcf and the five-year average build for that week of 8 bcf.

The inventory surplus will provide a hefty cushion to meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year. It is expected to grow further in coming weeks, at least until stronger air conditioning demand slows builds.

Prices as of 9:05 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu:

LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.165 0.016 0.7% 2.113 2.172 20,714 11,253 NGc2 2.284 0.014 0.6% 2.2350 2.289 5,304 118,913 CLc1 103.45 0.67 0.7% 102.95 103.69 45,237 309,064 CLc2 103.99 0.68 0.7% 103.48 104.21 9,863 85,596

TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.165 2.370 2.750 2.400 2.160 34.23 50.27 CLc1 103.44 106.4 101.61 108.75 103.39 44.03 25.75

(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)