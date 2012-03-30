* Market slides for fifth day, front hits 10-year low

* Down 7 pct in week, 19 pct in March, 29 pct in Q1

* Biggest quarterly loss in 2 yrs, worst month since Aug '10

* Mild weather forecasts, high production weigh on prices (Releads, adds quote, closing prices, Baker Hughes rig data)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, March 30 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended Friday with another slide to a 10-year low, as light demand and record high supplies pressured prices in the biggest quarterly decline in two years.

Several bearish reports late this week, including government data on inventories and production and industry data on drilling, combined to pound gas prices down nearly 7 percent this week. The front month dropped for five straight sessions and hit new lows four days in a row.

Gas futures fell 19 percent in March, their biggest monthly drop since August 2010. The front contract also shed 29 percent in January to March in the biggest quarterly decline in two years.

Chart traders said the market was oversold and due for a technical bounce after its recent slide, but few expected much upside, with inventories and production still at record highs and mild spring weather likely to further dampen demand.

The front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange finished down 2.3 cents at $2.126 per million British thermal units after sinking late to $2.101, marking the lowest for the nearby contract since February 2002.

"The fundamentals have probably never been this bearish. Storage is higher than its ever been at this time, and the weather outlook is pretty mild," said Steve Mosley at SMC Advisory Services in Arkansas.

But Mosley added, "We're at a critical juncture. Will cash fall off a cliff next week or will it stabilize in the $2 area?"

Without warmer weather to kick up air conditioning load or concrete signs that production is slowing, many traders expect gas prices to continue to erode.

Extended forecasts have turned a bit cooler, but traders said readings will not likely be cool enough to generate much load, noting temperature averages were steadily rising now.

Private forecaster MDA EarthSat noted that cooler air was focused along the East Coast and not the Midwest, which was still seen as above normal.

PRODUCTION, ALSO A PROBLEM FOR BULLS

Baker Hughes data showed the gas-directed rig count rose this week by six to 658 after hitting a 10-year low of 652 last week. It was the first gain in the gas rig count in 12 weeks.

The relatively steady drop in dry gas drilling this year - the gas count is still down nearly 30 percent since peaking at 936 in mid-October - has stirred expectations that low gas prices would finally force producers to curb gas output and tighten supplies. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels, primarily due to rising output from shale.

U.S. Energy Information Administration production data on Thursday offered little hope for the bulls, with January gross gas output climbing to a record of 72.85 billion cubic feet per day, eclipsing the previous peak of 72.68 bcfd in November.

The slight drop the agency reported for December, the first measurable decline since well freeze offs curbed output in January and February 2011, had raised expectations that producers might finally be curtailing output.

Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in pure dry gas output.

Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year.

INVENTORY WORRIES

EIA data on Thursday also showed total gas inventories rose last week by 57 bcf to 2.437 trillion cubic feet.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

The build, the second in 2012 and the largest ever for March, drove stocks further into record territory for this time of year and sharply widened the already huge surpluses to year-ago and the five-year average.

Steeper cash discounts to futures last week of 15-25 cents may have prompted more injections, particularly among economic players that use salt dome storage in the producing region.

Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs.

Builds this year have started about two weeks earlier than usual, and storage is set to finish the month near 2.5 tcf, about 60 percent above normal and easily above the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf from 1983.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 8 bcf to 49 bcf versus last year's adjusted draw of 29 bcf and the five-year average build for that week of 8 bcf.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 8 bcf to 49 bcf versus last year's adjusted draw of 29 bcf and the five-year average build for that week of 8 bcf.

The inventory surplus will provide a hefty cushion to meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year. It is expected to grow further in coming weeks, at least until stronger air conditioning demand slows builds.