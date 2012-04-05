* Front-month slips to near 10-year low after big stock build

* Record high production also weighs on prices

* Cool forecasts, pre-holiday short covering limit downside (Releads, adds quote, Baker Hughes data, closing prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, April 5 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended just above a 10-year low on Thursday, pressured by another bearish weekly inventory report despite cooler forecasts for late this week and early next week that should boost demand.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 42 billion cubic feet to 2.479 trillion cubic feet

It was the third build in 2012 and the second straight week that injections came in well above market expectations. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 34 bcf gain.

The increase drove stocks further into record territory for this time of year and sharply widened the surplus to a year-ago and the five-year average.

The front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange finished down 5.2 cents, or 2.4 percent, at $2.089 per million British thermal units after touching an intraday low of $2.084 at midday.

"The (EIA build) number came in higher than expected. It was another bearish number, and it looks like they're jamming it in early in the producing region," a Massachusetts trader said.

"Going forward the weather looks cool relative to normal, so we could see a little demand, but at some point, we're going to have to see more gas shut ins," he added.

The nearby contract, which tumbled 19 percent in March in its biggest monthly drop since August 2010, hit a 10-year low of $2.069 on Monday.

Despite the steady drum beat of bearish data on inventories, production and drilling over the last week, traders said the cooler outlook and short-covering ahead of the long holiday weekend likely tempered some of the downside today.

NYMEX electronic and floor trading will be closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

"The forecast has shifted slightly cooler from the Midwest to Southeast, resulting in an expansion of belows for the (6-10 day) period. The upcoming cold shot should bring many areas across the eastern half to their coolest levels in a month," private forecaster MDA EarthSat said in its morning report.

Traders also said warm temperatures in Texas and parts of the South this week have stirred some air conditioning demand.

RECORD STORAGE, THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FOR PRICES

Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs, but this year storage injections started a couple of weeks early.

With stocks already at record highs for this time, storage could turn out to be the biggest pressure on prices this year.

The weekly inventory build sharply widened the surplus to last year by 71 bcf to 887 bcf, or 56 percent. The excess to the five-year average climbed 34 bcf to a whopping 934 bcf, or 60 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Storage finished March near 2.5 tcf, about 60 percent, or 950 bcf, above normal and easily above the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf from 1983.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 11 bcf to 45 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 7 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 22 bcf.

The huge inventory overhang could drive prices still lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades, then pressure prices again later in the injection season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more gas into a well-supplied market.

PRODUCTION, NOT SLOWING MUCH YET

Gas prices on Thursday failed to garner support from Baker Hughes data showing the gas-directed rig count fell this week to its lowest level in nearly 10 years. [ID:nL2E8F55F7)

(Graphic on rigs vs prices: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

The count, which slid by 11 to 647 in its 12th decline in 13 weeks, is at its lowest since May 2002 when there were 640 rigs operating. The numbers were released a day early on Thursday due to the Good Friday holiday.

The fairly steady drop in dry gas drilling this year -- the gas rig count is down 31 percent since peaking at 936 in mid-October -- had stirred expectations that low prices were finally prompting producers to slow record gas output.

But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record highs, primarily due to rising output from shale.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for the second time in three weeks, slipping 15 to 1,165, but the count is not far below the all-time high of 1,185 hit in late January.

The share of horizontal rigs drilling for gas has fallen to 38 percent from 78 percent just two years ago, but analysts say any slowdown in production could take a lot more time, noting increased drilling for more profitable oil and liquids-rich prospects still produces plenty of associated gas.

EIA production data last week offered little hope for bulls, with January gross gas output climbing to a record of 72.85 bcf per day, eclipsing the previous peak of 72.68 bcfd in November.

Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly. Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year. (Additional reporting by Edward McAllister in New York; Editing by David Gregorio and Jim Marshall)