* Front month near lowest mark since Jan. 2002
* Mild weather on tap for much of the nation
* U.S. crude futures edge higher in early trade
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. natural gas futures were
mired near a 10-year spot chart low under $2 per million British
thermal units early Thursday, pressured by mild spring weather
and record-high supplies.
U.S. government storage data due out later Thursday should
show another build to send inventories further into record
territory and tighten the bearish grip on the market.
Front-month May natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $1.986 per mmBtu, up 0.2
cent, after sliding Wednesday to $1.972 to mark the lowest price
for a front month since January 2002.
The front month lost 19 percent in March, its biggest
monthly drop since August 2010, and dropped another 6 percent so
far in April.
Most traders expected few gains in the near term, with no
extreme cold or hot weather on the horizon to boost demand.
RECORD INVENTORIES
U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed
total gas inventories rose to 2.479 trillion cubic feet, driving
stocks further into record territory for this time of year.
.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Most traders and analysts expected weekly data from the EIA
would show a build of about 25 bcf during today's release at
10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), a Reuters poll showed. Stocks rose an
adjusted 7 bcf in the same week last year, and the five-year
average increase for that week is 22 bcf.
PRODUCTION ALSO STILL AT RECORD HIGHS
The EIA's short-term energy outlook early this week offered
little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its
estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third
straight month.
EIA said it expects 2012 gas output to climb by 3 bcf per
day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd, up from its March
outlook that had output this year at 67.91 bcf daily.
EIA also forecast a significant 2.8 bcf per day, or 4.3
percent, gain in consumption this year, primarily due to more
utility switching from pricier coal to cheaper gas, but it was
not expected to be enough to tighten an oversupplied gas market.
Production growth is expected to slow this year as low
prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the
Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down about 31 percent since
peaking at 936 in October -- has not yet reduced output partly
due to increased drilling efficiency.
The gas-directed rig count has fallen in 12 of the last 13
weeks, sinking last week to its lowest in nearly 10 years, but
rising output from shale has kept production on an upward track.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Wednesday again called for above-normal readings for about
the eastern third and western third of the nation and some
below-normal readings across the mid-Continent.
Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about
25,200 megawatts, or 25 percent, on Thursday, up from about
24,200 MW a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about
23,6800 MW.
Traders said the outages should add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)