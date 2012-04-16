* Front month above last weeks' 10-year spot low

* Mild spring weather on tap for much of the nation

* U.S. crude futures edge higher in early trade

* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. natural gas futures remained above last week's 10-year low, rising back above the key $2 per million British thermal units level, as the return of weekday demand boosted prices despite mild weather and ongoing concerns over record-high supplies.

Front-month May natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.021 per mmBtu, up 4 cents, after sliding Friday to $1.959, the lowest price for a front month since January 2002.

Monday was the first day in six sessions the front month failed to make a new low. The contract lost 5 percent last week and 19 percent in March, its biggest monthly drop since August 2010.

But despite Monday's early gains, most traders expect little upside in the near term, with no extreme cold or hot weather on the horizon to boost demand.

RECORD INVENTORIES

U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed total gas inventories rose by just 8 billion cubic feet to 2.487 trillion cubic feet.

But storage remains at record highs for this time of year, standing nearly 56 percent above last year and about 59 percent above the five-year average level.

Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 19 bcf to 41 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 42 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 26 bcf.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average pace, inventories would top out at 4.595 tcf, or about 12 percent above peak estimated capacity of about 4.1 tcf.

That could tank prices later in the injection season if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into a well-supplied market.

PRODUCTION ALSO STILL AT RECORD HIGHS

The EIA's short-term energy outlook last week also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month.

EIA said it expects 2012 gas output to climb by 3 bcf per day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd, up from its March outlook that had output this year at 67.91 bcf daily.

EIA also forecast a significant 2.8 bcf per day, or 4.3 percent, gain in consumption this year, primarily due to more utilities switching from pricier coal to cheaper gas, but it was not expected to be enough to tighten an over supplied gas market.

Production growth is expected to slow this year as low prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down a third since peaking at 936 in October -- has not yet reduced output partly due to increased drilling efficiency.

The gas-directed rig count has fallen in 13 of the last 14 weeks, sinking on Friday to its lowest level in 10 years, but rising output from shale has kept production on an upward track.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for above-normal readings for about the western two-thirds of the nation and below-normal readings across the eastern third.

Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 27,500 megawatts, or 28 percent, on Monday, up from about 26,200 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 23,100 MW.

Traders said the outages should add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Alden Bentley)