NEW YORK, April 18 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended unchanged on Wednesday in seesaw trade, with concerns about record supplies driving the nearby contract to a 10-year low before technical buying temporarily lifted the market.

Technical traders noted the front contract became very oversold as it hit the new low. That prompted some shorts to take profits, or cover, particularly ahead of a weekly gas inventory report on Thursday.

Traders also said supportive weather may have triggered some of the buying, with chilly Midwest temperatures expected to stir some overnight heating demand.

But few traders expect much upside, with storage at a record high for this time of year and production still running at or near an all-time peak.

A Reuters price poll on Wednesday showed analysts expect prices in 2012 to average $2.55 per million British thermal units. If realized, that would be down 37 percent from last year's average of $4.02 and the lowest annual average in 13 years.

"The (inventory) surplus is still building and is going to lead to a premature filling of storage during the injection season. For the short to medium term I doubt natgas is going to reverse the downtrend it has been in for an extended period of time," Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella said.

But, he added, "Many participants at all levels of ... trading ... are looking at the risk/reward ratio of being short. It is changing as the price of natgas continues to decline."

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended flat from Tuesday at $1.951 per mmBtu after sinking overnight to $1.94, the lowest for the contract since January 2002. Other months ended lower.

Nearby gas has lost 9 percent so far this month and more downside is possible without hotter weather to kick up demand.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast to average above normal this week, then cool to slightly below normal early next week. The Midwest, another key gas-consuming region, should see mostly below-normal readings for the period.

HUGE INVENTORY SURPLUS

Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs.

With stocks already at record highs for this time, storage could turn out to be the biggest pressure on prices this year.

A report last Thursday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that gas in storage rose by 8 billion cubic feet in the week ended April 6 to 2.487 trillion cubic feet.

EIA storage data on Thursday is expected to show gas inventories rose last week by 25 bcf, according to a Reuters poll of traders and analysts.

Stocks gained an adjusted 42 bcf during the same week last year. The five-year average increase for that week is 26 bcf.

While the expected weekly build would trim the surplus to last year, the level at about 870 bcf, or 53 percent, would still be a huge cushion that could help meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.595 tcf, a physical impossibility if peak capacity estimates of 4.1 tcf are correct.

That could depress prices later in the injection season if storage caverns fill and force more gas into an oversupplied market.

PRODUCTION AT OR NEAR RECORD HIGHS

The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the Baker Hughes gas-directed count is down a third since peaking at 936 in October -- has stirred expectations that low prices were finally forcing producers to slow record gas output.

But an EIA report last week offered little hope for bulls. The agency again raised its estimate for marketed gas production this year, expecting output in 2012 to climb by 3 bcf per day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcf daily.

Analysts say any slowdown in dry gas production could take a lot more time, noting increased drilling for shale oil and shale liquids still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

SIGNS OF TIGHTENING

Despite the oversupply, there are some signs that the market has tightened this year. Coal-to-gas switching offers the best chance of burning up some of the excess supply, analysts say.

Low gas prices have prompted utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power, adding as much as 5 bcf per day, or 7 percent, to U.S. gas demand this year.

Some analysts estimate there could be another 2 bcfd of potential switching if gas prices fall a bit more.

A Bentek Energy report on Tuesday said gas demand from power generators in the Southeast is averaging 7.3 bcf per day, or 35 percent, higher than year-to-date 2011 levels.

Cheap gas prices have also drawn more interest from energy-intensive industries such as petrochemicals, steel and paper. Demand from the industrial sector is estimated to be up about 0.5 bcf per day this year. (editing by Jim Marshall)