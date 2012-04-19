NEW YORK, April 19 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures slid to a fresh 10-year low early Thursday as record-high supplies pressured prices even though the government reported a weekly inventory build in line with market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 25 billion cubic feet to 2.512 trillion cubic. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 25 bcf gain.

By about 10:40 a.m. EDT (1440 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 2.8 cents at $1.923 per million British thermal units after slipping to $1.915 after the report which marked the cheapest for the nearby contract since January 2002.

Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading at $1.95.

(Reporting By Joe Silha)