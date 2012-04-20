* Front month ties Thursday's 10-year spot chart low

* Milder spring weather on tap for much of the nation

* U.S. crude futures rise $2/barrel early

* Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. natural gas futures were little changed in early trading Friday, hovering near Thursday's 10-year spot chart low under $2 per million British thermal units as mild spring weather and record supplies hung over the market.

Some traders said natural gas was oversold and due for a bounce after losing 10 percent this month. But others expected few gains in the near term until hotter weather arrives to kick up air conditioning loads.

Front-month May natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $1.919 per mmBtu, up 1.2 cents, after sliding to $1.902 which tied Thursday's low and their cheapest price since January 2002.

RECORD INVENTORIES

U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday reported total gas inventories rose 25 billion cubic feet to 2.512 trillion cubic feet, in line with Reuters poll estimates.

That showed stocks remained at record highs for this time of year, standing 53 percent above last year and about 58 percent above the 5-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA storage report range from 35 bcf to 75 bcf versus a year-ago gain of 35 bcf and a five-year average build of about 47 bcf for that week.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average pace, inventories would top out at 4.594 tcf, or about 11 percent above peak estimated capacity of about 4.1 tcf.

That could sink prices later in the injection season if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into a well-supplied market.

PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS

The EIA's short-term energy outlook last week also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month.

EIA also forecast a significant 2.8 bcf per day, or 4.3 percent, gain in consumption this year, primarily due to more utilities switching from pricier coal to cheaper gas, but it was not expected to be enough to tighten an over supplied gas market.

Production growth is expected to slow this year as low prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down a third since peaking at 936 in October -- has not yet reduced output partly due to increased drilling efficiency.

The gas-directed rig count has fallen in 13 of the last 14 weeks, sinking on Friday to its lowest level in 10 years, but rising output from shale has kept production on an upward track.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above-normal readings for much of the mid-Continent and below-normal readings only along both coasts.

Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 24,700 megawatts, or 24 percent, on Friday, down from about 28,900 MW out a year ago and near flat with the five-year outage rate of about 23,500 MW.

Drought conditions in Pennsylvania forced at least one natural gas driller to scale back production as of Thursday as companies were told to temporarily suspend withdrawing water needed for drilling in certain areas.

(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)