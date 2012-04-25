* Front month above last week's 10-year spot chart low
* Milder weather on tap long-term for much of the nation
* U.S. crude futures rise in early trade
* Coming Up: EIA oil data Wednesday, EIA gas data Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. natural gas futures rose
about 5 cents early Wednesday, hovering above $2 per million
British thermal units and last week's 10-year spot chart low.
While some traders said a 10-percent drop in early April
left the market oversold and due for a bounce, most expected
little upside near-term, with mild spring weather on the horizon
and record supplies still dragging on prices.
Front-month May natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange, which expire on Thursday, were at
$2.025 per mmBtu in early trade, up 5 cents, after sliding twice
last week to $1.902, its lowest level since January 2002.
HUGE INVENTORY SURPLUS STILL WEIGHS
U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed
total gas inventories rose to 2.512 trillion cubic feet,
remaining at record highs for this time of year and standing 53
percent above last year and about 58 percent above the 5-year
average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA storage report
range from 35 bcf to 69 bcf versus a year-ago gain of 35 bcf and
a five-year average build of about 47 bcf for that week.
If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average pace, inventories would top out at 4.594 tcf, or about
12 percent above peak estimated capacity of about 4.1 tcf.
That could sink prices later in the injection season if
storage caverns fill up and force more gas into a well-supplied
market.
PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS
The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered
little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its
estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third
straight month.
Production growth is expected to slow this year as low
prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the
Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down a third since peaking at 936
in October -- has not yet reduced output partly due to increased
drilling efficiency.
The gas-directed rig count rose last week for only the third
time this year, up 7 from the previous week's 10-year low.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Tuesday called for above-normal readings for much of the
nation.
Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about
24,700 megawatts, or 24 percent, on Wednesday, down from about
29,500 MW out a year ago but above the five-year outage rate of
about 23,500 MW.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan and Sofina Mirza-Reid)