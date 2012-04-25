* Front futures spike 5 pct, cash firmer on chilly weather

* Record inventories, production limit upside

* Moderate extended forecasts also keep buyers cautious

* Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday (Releads, adds Encana quote, updates with closing prices)

NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. natural gas futures shot up sharply on Wednesday as stronger demand and talk of supply cuts from Canada's largest gas producer stirred buying despite milder extended weather forecasts and concerns about record-high supplies.

Chilly weather across northern states and warm temperatures in Texas and parts of the South have stirred more heating and cooling demand recently that helped drive front-month futures up more than 8 percent in three of the last four sessions, their biggest four-day gain in two months.

Low gas prices have also prompted more utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power, adding as much as 8 billion cubic feet, or about 10 percent, to daily gas demand versus last year's levels.

Rising demand has kept Henry Hub cash prices relatively firm, with the Hub up 17 cents this week and trading at a fairly strong differential of flat or slightly over futures.

Traders also said an earnings release from Encana raised expectations about more gas supply cuts and triggered some of the buying and short covering Wednesday.

"There is current weakness in market fundamentals due to an oversupply of natural gas and it is clear that a continued reduction of drilling activity will be required to restore market balance," the company said in a statement.

The front-month May gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expires on Thursday, spiked 9.3 cents, or 4.7 percent, to settle at $2.068 per million British thermal units. The contract rose further to a two-week high of $2.09 in electronic trade after the floor session closed.

The nearby contract slipped to $1.902 last Thursday, its lowest since January 2002.

Chart watchers, noting that speculative traders have been heavily short futures, said sellers may be running out of patience, particularly amid signs of a tighter market.

They said shorts may have opted to cover on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's weekly inventory report and the May expiration.

But many traders remain skeptical of the upside with supplies still at record highs and no extreme heat or cold on the horizon to significantly boost weather-related demand.

STORAGE LIMITS PRICE GAINS

Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed gas inventories for the week ended April 13 climbed to 2.512 trillion cubic feet, easily a record for this time of year. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

EIA storage data on Thursday is expected to show gas stocks rose last week by 47 bcf, a build that would increase the surplus to last year and leave the excess to the five-year average unchanged at more than 900 bcf, or 56 percent.

Such a huge cushion could help meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year.

Concerns are growing that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill and force more gas into an over-supplied market.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.594 tcf, 12 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf.

PRODUCTION AT OR NEAR RECORD HIGHS

Baker Hughes data last week showed the U.S. gas-directed rig count rose by seven to 631, only the third gain this year. The count hit a 10-year low two weeks ago.

(Graphic on rigs vs prices: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig count is down a third since peaking last year at 936 in October -- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of record dry gas supplies.

But the cuts have not yet been reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated at or near record-high levels.

The capacity cuts by Encana, expected to total about 600 million cubic feet per day (gross before royalties) compared to 2011 raised expectations that more reductions were coming.

Analysts say any slowdown in dry gas output could take a lot more time, noting increased drilling in more-profitable shale oil and shale liquids prospects still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

The EIA expects output in 2012 to climb by 3 bcf per day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd.

TIGHTENING MARKET

Gas prices have been hovering near 10-year lows and helped tighten the market this year.

Coal-to-gas switching offers the best chance of burning up some of the excess supply. Some analysts estimate there could be another 2 bcfd of potential switching if gas prices fall into the $1.60s or $1.70s.

Cheap gas prices have also drawn more interest from energy-intensive industries such as petrochemicals, steel and paper. Demand from the industrial sector is estimated to be up about 0.5 bcf per day this year. (Editing by Dale Hudson and Leslie Gevirtz)