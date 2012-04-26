* Front month well above last week's 10-year spot low
* Milder weather on tap long-term for much of nation
* U.S. crude futures edge higher in early trade
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. natural gas futures rose
about 2 percent early Thursday, extending Wednesday's nearly 5
percent gains and remaining firmly above $2 per mmBtu ahead of
the front month's expiration.
Most traders cited short covering ahead of the front month
May contract's expiration later Thursday, but others also noted
talk late Wednesday of supply cuts from Canada's largest
producer Encana as more reason for the rise.
Traders also await government storage data due out later
this morning that should show another large build to already
record-high supplies, which could add pressure to the downside.
Front-month May natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.112 per mmBtu in early
trade, up 4.4 cents, or more than 2 percent, after sliding twice
last week to $1.902, the lowest level for a front month since
January 2002.
HUGE INVENTORY SURPLUS STILL WEIGHS
U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed
total gas inventories rose to 2.512 trillion cubic feet,
remaining at record highs for this time of year and standing 53
percent above last year and about 58 percent above the 5-year
average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Most traders and analysts expect weekly data to show a build
of about 47 bcf when it is released today at about 10:30 a.m.
EDT, a Reuters poll showed. Last year stocks rose an adjusted 35
bcf that week and on average over the past five years have
gained about 47 bcf for that week.
If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average pace, inventories would top out at 4.594 tcf, or about
12 percent above peak estimated capacity of about 4.1 tcf.
PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS
The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered
little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its
estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third
straight month.
Production growth is expected to slow this year as low
prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the
Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down a third since peaking at 936
in October -- has not yet reduced output partly due to increased
drilling efficiency.
The gas-directed rig count rose last week for only the third
time this year, up seven from the previous week's 10-year low.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
TIGHTENING MARKET
Coal-to-gas switching has offered the best chance of burning
up some of the excess supply, with low prices prompting
utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.
That has added as much as 5 bcf per day, or 7 percent, to
U.S. gas demand this year. Some analysts estimate there could be
another 2 bcfd of potential switching if gas prices fall into
the $1.50s or $1.60s.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Wednesday again called for above-normal readings for much of
the nation.
Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about
24,500 megawatts, or 24 percent, on Thursday, down from about
28,600 MW out a year ago but above the five-year outage rate of
about 23,700 MW.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)