* Front month rallies after EIA data, then expires lower

* Record inventories, production limit upside

* Moderate extended forecasts also weigh on prices

* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday (Releads, adds quote, updates with closing prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, April 26 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended lower o n T hursday, as an early rally on a slightly supportive inventory report faded ahead of the May contract expiration due to moderate weather forecasts and record-high supplies.

Gas prices rallied nearly 6 percent early, after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 47 billion cubic feet to 2.548 trillion.

The increase matched trade and analyst expectations in a Reuters poll, but included an 11 bcf downward revision from previous data, which gave the report a slightly bullish slant.

"The (EIA) report on first glance was in line, but with the revision, we injected less that we thought. Even with that, we still have a huge surplus and the market remains well supplied," said Eric Bickel, analyst at Summit Energy in Kentucky.

The front-month May gas contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange expired 3.2 cents lower at $2.036 per million British thermal units after spiking to a three-week high of $2.187 after the EIA report. Just before the release of the data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading at $2.14.

Rising weather demand, strong coal-to-gas switching by utilities and talk of more supply cuts by producers have helped underpin cash and futures prices over the last week.

But more moderate forecasts next week for the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, could slow loads.

STORAGE, STILL A HUGE WEIGHT ON PRICES

The weekly build drove inventories further into record territory for this time of year.

After the revision, the surplus to last year was little changed at 872 bcf, or 52 percent, but the excess to the five-year average was cut by 11 bcf to 908 bcf, or 55 percent.

While the inventory surplus has dropped some from the highs set a couple of weeks ago, traders noted the market was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could pressure prices below the 10-year low of $1.902 hit just last week. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Concerns still persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill up and force more gas into an over-supplied market.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.583 tcf, 12 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 25 to 49 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 60 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 79 bcf.

PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD HIGHS

Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count rose for only the third time this year. The count hit a 10-year low of 624 two weeks ago. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig count is down a third since peaking last year at 936 in October -- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of record dry gas supplies.

Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday said it would be switching the bulk of its gas drilling program in the United States toward the production of "wet" natural gas and away from "dry" gas.

Shell's gas production in 2012 is expected to be lower year-on-year but should climb again in 2013.

Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, on Wednesday also raised expectations about more gas supply cuts.

"There is current weakness in market fundamentals due to an oversupply of natural gas and it is clear that a continued reduction of drilling activity will be required to restore market balance," the company said in a statement.

Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year, but so far the reductions have not been reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be near record.

Analysts say any slowdown in dry gas output could take a lot more time, noting increased drilling in more-profitable shale oil and shale liquids prospects still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

The EIA expects output in 2012 to climb by 3 bcf per day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd.

TIGHTENING MARKET

Coal-to-gas switching offers the best chance of burning up some of the excess supply.

Low gas prices have prompted more utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power, adding as much as 8 bcf, or 10 percent, to daily gas demand versus last year's levels.

Some analysts estimate there could be another 2 bcfd of potential switching if gas prices continue to slide.

Cheap gas has also drawn more interest from energy-intensive industries such as petrochemicals, steel and paper. Demand from the industrial sector is estimated to be up as much as 1 bcf per day this year. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)