* Front month breaks chart resistance at 40-day moving average

* Record inventories, production limit upside

* Moderate extended forecasts also keep buyers cautious (Adds quote, technicals, Baker Hughes data, updates closing prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. natural gas futures rose o n F riday, ending the week on a strong note, with supportive near-term weather and talk of more supply cuts by producers helping lift the front contract above resistance at the 40-day moving average.

Traders said chilly weather in northern states and warm temperatures across the South have stirred more heating and cooling demand. Talk of more supply cuts by producers has also helped underpin prices.

The front contract gained 13 percent this week, its biggest weekly rise in three months. While part of the increase was due to a 9-cent premium when June rolled into the near positron after the May expiration on Thursday, it was the first spot month settlement above the 40-day in five months.

"Underlying demand relative to weather has been good which is chewing up a lot of excess supply, and people are not pushing to produce dry gas at these prices," a Houston cash trader said.

"People may not want to get aggressively long yet, but it has to make the shorts (sellers) nervous," he added, noting two big up days this week were accompanied by sharp declines in futures open interest, a sign that short covering, not new buying, was driving the market higher.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 6 cents, or 2.8 percent, at $2.186 per million British thermal units after climbing late to a three-week high of $2.195. Last week, the contract hit a 10-year low of $1.902.

Some traders said the milder outlook for the Northeast and Midwest later next week could again slow demand and bring out sellers, particularly with supplies still at record highs.

STORAGE, STILL A PROBLEM FOR BULLS

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 47 billion cubic feet to 2.548 trillion. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )

The increase matched trade and analyst expectations in a Reuters poll, but included an 11 bcf downward revision from previous data, which gave the report a slightly bullish slant.

But inventories, still at record highs for this time of year, stand at more than 900 bcf, or 55 percent, above average, a huge cushion that could help meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year.

While the inventory surplus has dropped some from the highs set a couple of weeks ago, traders noted the market was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could again pressure prices to new lows.

Concerns still persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill up and force more gas into an over-supplied market.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 25 to 45 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 60 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 79 bcf.

PRODUCTION, NOT YET RESPONDING TO LOW PRICES

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count slid by 18 this week to 613, its lowest since April 2002. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig count is down 35 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday said it would be switching the bulk of its gas drilling program in the United States toward the production of "wet" natural gas and away from "dry" gas.

Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, on Wednesday also raised expectations about more gas supply cuts.

Chesapeake and Conoco also announced production cuts this year, but so far the reductions have not been reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be near record.

Analysts say any slowdown in dry gas output could take a lot more time, noting increased drilling in more-profitable shale oil and shale liquids prospects still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

TIGHTER MARKET

Low gas prices, still hovering not far above 10-year lows, have drawn more industrial use and prompted many utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.

Government data shows first-quarter electric power demand jumped nearly 5 bcf per day, or 27 percent, above the same year-ago period even as overall gas use fell due to a mild winter.

Some analysts estimate that increased demand from switching could climb to as much as 8 bcf per day versus last year and put a serious dent in an oversupplied gas market.

Energy-intensive industries such as petrochemicals have also increased their gas consumption. Demand from the industrial sector is estimated to be up as much as 1 bcf per day this year. (Reporting By Joe Silha; editing by M.D. Golan and David Gregorio)