* Front-month climbs to near five-week high
* Storm Debby cuts some Gulf gas production, lifts prices
* Warmer weather this week also provides support
* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday
Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Monday as the season's first Gulf of Mexico storm
disrupted some offshore supplies and warmer weather forecasts
for this week raised prospects for more air conditioning demand.
Most computer models show Tropical Storm Debby, located in
the northern Gulf of Mexico, steering toward the northern
Florida coast and then across part of the Southeast.
While Debby did force several U.S. gas producers to shut in
about 1.5 billion cubic feet of daily production, traders,
noting wind speed had dropped slightly to just 45 miles per
hour, said the system was not likely powerful enough to do any
lasting damage to offshore facilities.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange, which expire on Wednesday, ended up 6.9 cents, or 2.6
percent, at $2.694 per million British thermal units after
climbing early to a near five-week high of $2.731.
Strength in the front contract narrowed spreads to winter
months, with the December premium to July ending at 60.8 cents,
down 5.4 cents from Friday and 29 percent below its peak this
year of 86.1 cents set in mid-April.
"Although it might seem as though Tropical Storm Debby in
the eastern Gulf of Mexico is the key support pushing prices
higher in today's trade, we see the temperature forecast ... as
the most significant weather development," Tim Evans, analyst at
Citi Futures Perspective, said in a report.
After a mild start to the week, AccuWeather.com expects
temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming
regions, to post above-normal readings in the high-80s and
low-90s Fahrenheit.
Signs that record production was finally slowing and demand
picking up as electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas
for power generation have helped underpin prices this spring.
Strong utility demand for gas has pared inventory builds to
below average for eight straight weeks and helped pull a huge
surplus to last year down 23 percent from late-March highs.
But stocks are still well above last year and the five-year
average, and many traders remain skeptical of the upside, noting
inventories offer a huge cushion that can help meet any spikes
in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply.
In addition, traders cautioned that if prices rise much
further, toward the $3 area, they will reach levels that will
slow or reverse recent fuel switching by electric utilities.
RECORD STORAGE
Lagging stock builds this spring have raised expectations
that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable
levels in the 21 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last
week showed that total domestic gas inventories for the week
ended June 15 rose by 62 billion cubic feet to 3.006 trillion
cubic feet.
The build trimmed the surplus to last year by 28 bcf to 680
bcf, or 29 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced
25 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing
the total to 641 bcf, or 27 percent.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Traders expect both surpluses to shrink again in Thursday's
storage report, with early injection estimates ranging from 40
bcf to 55 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 84 bcf and a
five-year average increase for that week of 85 bcf.
Inventories remain at record highs for this time, breaking
the 3 tcf mark at the earliest ever, according to weekly and
monthly EIA data going back more than 35 years.
Total storage is already 73 percent full and hovering at a
level not normally reached until late August. Producing-region
stocks are at 83 percent of capacity.
Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive
prices to new lows this summer as storage caverns fill.
The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 435 bcf to avoid breaching the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in
November at a record 3.852 tcf. The EIA expects gas storage to
climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October.
DEMAND UP, PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWS
Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit
10-year lows at $1.90 and prompted many utilities to use more
gas-fired generators to produce power. But gas production is
still flowing at near record high levels despite relatively low
prices that have made many dry gas wells uneconomical.
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell last week by 21 to 541, its eighth drop in nine weeks
and the lowest since August 1999.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
A 42 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight
months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious
about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.
But many analysts say that total output cuts estimated at
about 1 bcf per day were not nearly enough to reduce supplies
significantly.
The problem is that producers are still drilling
aggressively in higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid
plays that also produce plenty of associated gas. That has
slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.
