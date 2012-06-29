NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. natural gas futures
shrugged off Thursday's bearish weekly inventory report and
headed higher early on Friday, backed by hot near-term weather
forecasts that should force more homeowners and businesses to
crank up their air conditioners.
But traders said the upside may be limited by 11-15 day
forecasts that finally seemed to be trending cooler.
Private forecaster MDA EarthSat scaled back slightly its
temperature outlook in the 11-15 day period but still expects
warmth to continue in the lower Midwest and Southeast.
Most traders viewed Thursday's 57 billion cubic feet weekly
inventory build as bearish, noting it came in above the Reuters
poll estimate of 52 bcf and could be a sign that demand was
slowing, possibly as higher gas prices prompt some utilities to
switch back to coal from gas for power generation.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
that total stocks last week climbed to 3.063 trillion cubic
feet, still a record high for this time of year.
But the build was well below last year's gain of 84 bcf and
the five-year average increase for that week of 85 bcf and again
sharply cut the inventory surpluses to both of those benchmarks.
At 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), front-month August gas futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 3.1 cents, or
1.1 percent, at $2.753 per million British thermal units after
trading between $2.73 and $2.797.
A warm June signaled an early start to the summer cooling
season and helped drive prices up about 35 percent from
mid-month lows in the $2.15 to 2.20 area. The July front-month
contract hit a 5-1/2-month intraday high of $2.946 before it
expired on Wednesday.
Strong utility demand for gas has slowed inventory builds to
below average for nine straight weeks and helped pull the
surplus to last year down 26 percent from late-March highs.
But many traders remain skeptical of the recent move up,
noting stocks are still well above last year and the five-year
average and offer a huge cushion to help meet any spikes in
weather-related demand or supply disruptions from storms.
Some also caution that as gas prices near $3, utilities
could start using more coal to generate power. The NYMEX eastern
coal to Henry Hub gas spread on Wednesday hit its narrowest in
nearly a year, dipping below $1.10 per mmBtu (gas premium).
The spread does not include transport costs.
Chart traders noted Wednesday's front month run up above the
200-day moving average for the first time in 11 months was
supportive, but agreed the near contract needed to settle above
that benchmark, now at $2.84, to set the stage for more upside.
ANOTHER BELOW-AVERAGE BUILD
Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations
that record-high inventories can be trimmed to more manageable
levels in the 20 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.
The weekly injection trimmed the surplus to last year by 27
bcf to 653 bcf, or 27 percent above the same week in 2011. It
also sliced 28 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average,
reducing the total to 613 bcf, or 25 percent.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Total storage is already 75 percent full and hovering at a
level not normally reached until late August. Producing-region
stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity.
Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive
prices to new lows this summer as storage caverns fill.
The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 405 bcf to avoid breaching the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in
November at a record 3.852 tcf. The EIA expects gas storage to
climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 39 bcf to 55 bcf versus last year's build of 90 bcf and the
five-year average increase for this week of 79 bcf.
DEMAND UP, PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWS
Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit
10-year lows at $1.90 and prompted many utilities to use more
gas-fired generators to produce power. But gas production is
still flowing at near-record-high levels despite relatively low
prices that have made many dry gas wells uneconomical.
Traders were waiting for EIA's April gross gas production
report due out on Friday after output in March fell for a second
straight month.
Baker Hughes drilling rig data was also expected on Friday.
Last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 541,
its eighth drop in nine weeks and the lowest since August 1999.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
A 42 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight
months has fed perceptions that producers are getting serious
about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.
Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current
prices, but drillers have been moving rigs to more profitable
shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty
of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.
