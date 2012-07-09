NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early on Monday, rebounding after Friday's steep slide and on slightly warmer extended weather forecasts that should stir up more demand after a break this week from the recent heat.

Record heat last week over much of the nation helped drive front-month gas prices above $3 per mmBtu for the first time in six months before profit taking pressured the market lower.

At 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), front-month August gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 4.7 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $2.823 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.776 and $2.845.

On Friday, the nearby contract climbed to $3.06, its highest since early January, before settling down nearly 17 cents, or 5.7 percent, at $2.776.

A warm summer so far and strong demand from utilities switching from coal to cheaper gas to generate power have helped drive futures up more than 50 percent since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 in April.

But analysts say as gas prices trade near $3, utilities were likely to use more coal to generate power, which would slow overall demand for gas.

After some near normal temperatures this week in the Midwest and Northeast, private forecaster MDA EarthSat noted the 6-10-day forecast turned a bit warmer for northern tier states, with readings across the South expected to remain near normal.

LAGGING STORAGE BUILDS

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed that total domestic gas inventories for the week ended June 29 fell by 39 billion cubic feet to 3.102 trillion cubic feet.

Weekly storage builds have fallen below the norm for 10 straight weeks and helped pull the surplus to last year down by a third from late-March highs.

That trend has raised expectations that record-high inventories can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 19 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.

Traders expect the inventory surplus to last year and the five-year average to shrink again in Thursday's report, with early injection estimates ranging from 30 bcf to 30 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 87 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 90 bcf.

But total storage is still at record highs for this time of year, standing at 76 percent full and hovering at a level not normally reached until early September. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity.

Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows this summer as storage caverns fill.

DRILLING RISE

Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count rose 8 to 542, its first rise in 7 weeks.

But a 42-percent drop in the dry gas drilling count in the last eight months has fed perceptions that producers are getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, but drillers have been moving rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Reporting By Joe Silha;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)