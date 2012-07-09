NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. natural gas futures edged
higher early on Monday, rebounding after Friday's steep slide
and on slightly warmer extended weather forecasts that should
stir up more demand after a break this week from the recent
heat.
Record heat last week over much of the nation helped drive
front-month gas prices above $3 per mmBtu for the first time in
six months before profit taking pressured the market lower.
At 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), front-month August gas futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 4.7 cents, or
1.7 percent, at $2.823 per million British thermal units after
trading between $2.776 and $2.845.
On Friday, the nearby contract climbed to $3.06, its highest
since early January, before settling down nearly 17 cents, or
5.7 percent, at $2.776.
A warm summer so far and strong demand from utilities
switching from coal to cheaper gas to generate power have helped
drive futures up more than 50 percent since posting a 10-year
low of $1.902 in April.
But analysts say as gas prices trade near $3, utilities were
likely to use more coal to generate power, which would slow
overall demand for gas.
After some near normal temperatures this week in the Midwest
and Northeast, private forecaster MDA EarthSat noted the
6-10-day forecast turned a bit warmer for northern tier states,
with readings across the South expected to remain near normal.
LAGGING STORAGE BUILDS
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last
week showed that total domestic gas inventories for the week
ended June 29 fell by 39 billion cubic feet to 3.102 trillion
cubic feet.
Weekly storage builds have fallen below the norm for 10
straight weeks and helped pull the surplus to last year down by
a third from late-March highs.
That trend has raised expectations that record-high
inventories can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 19
weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.
Traders expect the inventory surplus to last year and the
five-year average to shrink again in Thursday's report, with
early injection estimates ranging from 30 bcf to 30 bcf versus
last year's adjusted build of 87 bcf and the five-year average
increase for that week of 90 bcf.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
But total storage is still at record highs for this time of
year, standing at 76 percent full and hovering at a level not
normally reached until early September. Producing-region stocks
are at 84 percent of estimated capacity.
Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive
prices to new lows this summer as storage caverns fill.
DRILLING RISE
Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count rose 8 to 542, its first rise in 7 weeks.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
But a 42-percent drop in the dry gas drilling count in the
last eight months has fed perceptions that producers are getting
serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.
Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current
prices, but drillers have been moving rigs to more profitable
shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty
of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.
(Reporting By Joe Silha;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)