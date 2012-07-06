* Front-month hit highest level since January

* Prices since have slipped

* Some heat still on tap in 1-5-day outlooks

* Coming Up: EIA inventory data 10:30 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. natural gas futures edged lower in early trading on Friday, retreating from a new six-month high hit overnight, as traders took pause before weekly storage data

Futures rose just above $3 per million British thermal units, but failed to hold onto the highs. Traders said gas is not expected to see much more upside, as above $3 it begins to lose its appeal over coal for the cheaper power-generation fuel.

As of 9:20 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), front-month August natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.935 per mmBtu, down 1 cent, after trading as high as $3.060, the highest mark for a front month since early January, according to Reuters data.

Since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 twice in late April, nearby futures are up about 55 percent on signs that record production was finally slowing and demand picking up as more electric utilities switched from coal to gas.

In the cash market, gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana was heard early at $2.95 on volume near 655 million cubic feet, up 5 cents from Thursday's average of $2.90.

Early Hub cash deals were done at a 2-cent premium to the front month contract, easing slightly from deals done late Thursday about 5 cents above the front month.

Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 was heard early near $3.17 on volume near 185 mmcf, down 6 cents from Thursday's average of $3.23.

ANOTHER BELOW-AVERAGE BUILD EXPECTED

U.S. natural gas inventories are expected to have risen by about 44 billion cubic feet last week, according to a Reuters poll, falling short of the comparative build last year and the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its gas storage data for the week ended June 29 on Friday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), one day later than usual due to the Independence Day holiday on Wednesday.

Storage rose by an adjusted 90 bcf in the same week last year, while the five-year average build for that week is 79 bcf.

The median build in the survey was 43 bcf.

Traders noted this week's build was likely reduced not only by widespread heat across much of the nation, but by some offshore gas production shut ins in the Gulf of Mexico due to Tropical Storm Debby.

The storm knocked out less than 5 bcf of output in total over several days due to evacuations, but there were no reports of damage to offshore facilities.

Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations that record-high inventories can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 20 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.

Last week's injection number trimmed the surplus to last year to 653 bcf, or 27 percent, and sliced the excess versus the five-year average to 613 bcf, or 25 percent.

Total storage is already 75 percent full and hovering at a level not normally reached until late August. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity.

Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows this summer as storage caverns fill.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 405 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity.

Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. The EIA expects gas storage to climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October.

DEMAND UP, PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWS

Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows and prompted many utilities to use more gas-fired generation to produce power. But gas production is still flowing at near-record-high levels despite relatively low prices that have made many dry gas wells uneconomical.

EIA's gross gas production report on Friday showed that April output rose 0.8 percent from March to 72.48 bcf per day, just shy of January's record of 72.74 bcf daily.

But data from Baker Hughes last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 534, its ninth drop in 10 weeks and its lowest level since August 1999.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, however, rose for a second straight week, and at 1,171 are just shy of the record high 1,193 hit six weeks ago.

A 43 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has stirred expectations that producers are getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, but drillers have been moving rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Private weather forecaster EarthSat forecasts above normal temperatures for the next five days in the east and mid-west and much of the west coast, with moderating temperatures expected across the country for the 10-day outlook.

Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 8,700 megawatts, or 9 percent, on Friday, up from 4,400 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of 5,200 MW.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected over the next 48 hours. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production. (Reporting by Edward McAllister; editing by M.D. Golan)