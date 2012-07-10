* Profit taking after Monday's gain pressures prices
* Warmer extended forecasts help limit downside
* Expectations for light storage build also lend support
* Coming Up: Reuters natgas storage poll Wednesday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. natural gas futures ended
sharply lower on Tuesday, pressured by profit-taking and
technical selling after Monday's big run up and by moderate
weather this week that has slowed overall demand.
Record heat last week over much of the nation briefly drove
front-month gas prices above $3 per million British thermal
units for the first time in six months before profit-taking
pressured the market lower.
"The market is correcting a little. As gas prices near the
$3 mark, we may be losing some coal switching demand," a
Pennsylvania-based trader said, noting there was decent
technical resistance, or selling, between $2.90 and $3.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 14.6 cents, or 5.1 percent, at $2.737 per
million British thermal units after trading between $2.734 and
$2.915. The nearby contract rallied nearly 4 percent on Monday.
Weakness in the front contract sharply widened spreads to
winter months, with the December premium to August ending at
55.6 cents, up 5.8 cents from Friday but 30 percent below its
peak this year of 79.3 cents set a month ago.
Despite today's pullback, many traders do not expect much
more downside in the near term, with another light weekly
inventory build expected on Thursday and more heat in the
forecast, particularly for the Midwest.
"The (6-10 day) forecast has shifted hotter today to include
widespread mid 90s across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic and upper
80s or greater in the Northeast," private forecaster MDA
EarthSat said in its morning report.
A warm summer so far and strong demand from utilities
switching from coal to cheaper gas to generate power have helped
drive futures up about 50 percent since posting a 10-year low of
$1.90 in April.
Even if the weather stays hot, some expect any upside to be
difficult, with inventories still at record highs for this time
and well above last year and the five-year average.
Some also caution that as gas prices top $3, utilities are
likely to turn back to coal to generate power, which would slow
overall demand for gas.
MORE BELOW AVERAGE STORAGE BUILDS
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last
week showed that total domestic gas inventories for the week
ended June 29 rose by 39 billion cubic feet to 3.102 trillion
cubic feet. The lower-than-expected gain was viewed as bullish.
Weekly storage builds have fallen below the seasonal norm
for 10 straight weeks and helped pull the surplus to last year -
now at about 602 bcf - down by a third from late-March highs.
That trend has raised expectations that record-high
inventories can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 19
weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.
Traders expect the inventory surplus to last year and the
five-year average to shrink again in Thursday's report.
Injection estimates range from 18 bcf to 34 bcf, with most in
the mid-20s. Stocks rose 87 bcf during the same week last year,
while the five-year average increase for that week is 90 bcf.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
But total storage is still at record highs for this time of
year and stands at about 76 percent full, a level not normally
reached until early September. Producing-region stocks are at 84
percent of estimated capacity.
The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 355 bcf to avoid breaching the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in
November at a record 3.852 tcf.
Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive
prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill.
PRODUCTION STILL HIGH
While gross U.S. gas production has slowed some from
January's record highs, output is still flowing at near all-time
peaks despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output
cuts by several key producers.
In its July Short-Term Energy Outlook, EIA raised its
estimates for marketed gas production and consumption growth in
2012.
The agency expects marketed natural gas production in 2012
to rise by 2.8 bcf per day, or 4.2 percent, to a record 68.98
bcfd. Consumption this year is seen climbing by 3.3 bcfd, or 4.9
percent, to 69.91 bcf daily.
EIA expects a 21 percent jump in electric power use in 2012,
primarily driven by utilities switching from coal to gas, to
more than offset declines in residential and commercial use.
A 42 percent drop in dry gas drilling rigs in the last nine
months has stirred expectations that producers were getting
serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
The problem is that the number of horizontal rigs, the type
most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, is hovering
just shy of the record high 1,193 hit in May.
Drillers continue to move rigs to more profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of
associated dry gas that ends up in the market after processing.
That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; editing by Carol Bishopric)