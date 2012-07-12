NEW YORK, July 12 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures reversed course and headed lower early Thursday after a
government report showed a weekly inventory build well above
market expectations.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
total domestic gas inventories last week rose 33 billion cubic
feet to 3.135 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled
by Reuters had expected a 26 bcf gain.
At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month gas futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid 12.3 cents, or 4.3
percent, to an intraday low of $2.73 per million British thermal
units. Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30
a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.86 area.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy)