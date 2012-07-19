* Front month ends up for 2nd day, helped by light EIA stock build

* Fairly warm forecasts for the next two weeks also support prices

* Record inventories, high production limit upside

* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday (Adds analyst quote, technical, spread data, updates closing prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, July 19 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Thursday for a second straight day, backed by a government report showing a weekly gas inventory build below market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet to 3.163 trillion cubic feet.

The build came in below a Reuters poll estimate of 34 bcf and fell well short of last year's gain of 67 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 74 bcf.

"There was a lot of buying following the storage number, but it looks like there's a lot of psychological resistance above $3," said Eric Bickel, analyst at Summit Energy in Kentucky.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 2.6 cents at $2.999 per million British thermal units after climbing to an intraday high of $3.032 following the EIA report.

Traders noted that Wednesday's 6 percent run up was accompanied by strong volume of more than 500,000 contracts and a 23,000-lot gain in open interest, a sign that new buying, not short covering, fueled much of the gain.

Relative strength up front from another summer heat wave narrowed spreads to winter months for a fourth day.

The December premium to August ended at 37.9 cents, down 5.2 cents from Wednesday and just above the prominent low of 36.8 cents hit in June 2011. That spread has lost a whopping 28 percent in the last four sessions.

Chartists noted the market has been in a trading range for nearly three weeks, mostly seesawing between support in the $2.70s and resistance in the $2.90s.

Prices have briefly poked above $3 several times in the last two weeks but have been unable to settle above that technical benchmark. Most agreed a settle above $3 could set the stage for more upside.

Widespread heat over much of the nation has kept the front month contract hovering near the six-month high of $3.06 hit just two weeks ago.

While temperatures in key consuming areas like the Midwest and East Coast have moderated some from the sweltering heat seen early in the week, more above-normal readings next week could keep air conditioners humming and underpin prices near-term.

"Hotter changes (to the 6-10 day forecast) were made within the Midwest and to a lesser extent the mid-Atlantic as well," MDA EarthSat said in its morning report, noting the core of above-normal temperatures will be centered in the Midwest.

But the private forecaster continues to expect mostly seasonal readings across the South and West.

Strong utility demand for gas has slowed inventory builds to below average for 12 straight weeks and helped pull the surplus to last year down 38 percent from late-March highs. It has also helped rally gas prices more than 50 percent since sinking to a 10-year low of $1.90 back in April.

But many traders see only limited upside from here with inventories still at record highs for this time of year and production running near an all-time peak.

Some also caution that as gas prices climb above the $3 mark, many utilities that switched this year from coal to cheaper gas to generate power could switch back to coal.

BELOW-AVERAGE BUILDS

Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 17 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.

The weekly injection trimmed the surplus to last year by 39 bcf to 509 bcf, or 19 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced 46 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing that surplus to 470 bcf, or 17 percent.

But total storage stands at about 77 percent full, a level not normally reached until the second week of September. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity.

Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill.

The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least another 260 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 30 bcf to 50 bcf versus last year's build of 48 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 61 bcf.

PRODUCTION, STILL NEAR RECORD HIGHS

Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count fell by 20 to 522, the seventh decline in eight weeks and the lowest count since August 1999.

A 44 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, but drillers have been moving rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, while down slightly last week to 1,166, are not far below the all-time high of 1,193 hit seven weeks ago.

The shift to more horizontal drilling has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Reporting By Joe Silha; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Jim Marshall)